Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: hasbro, sdcc, star wars

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic TVC Darth Revan Returns

Hasbro has unveiled some new Star Wars figures at San Diego Comic Con 2023 and pre-orders have arrived from across the galaxy

Quite a few Star Wars figures were unveiled at San Diego Comic Con, and pre-orders are already here. One of which was a new addition from the Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic video game for The Vintage Collection. Darth Revan himself is making his presence known with a brand new release. He will wield two lightsabers with red and purple, which capture specific events from the Star Knights of the Old Republic video game. Revan will have a fabric cape as well as a removable plastic hood to allow for a couple of looks. Whether you are staying in the path of the Jedi or falling into the way of the Sith once again, this Star Wars figure is what KOTOR fans will want. Pre-orders for Revan are already live right here for $16.99, pre-orders are live here, and he is set to release in January 2023. Be sure to bring some of the other KOTOR Vintage Collection figures to finish your collection with the Republic Trooper and Shae Viza.

"STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION DARTH REVAN – (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $16.99 / Available: Spring 2024). Revan left Coruscant a hero of the Jedi Civil War – and returned a traitorous Sith disciple, bent on destroying the Republic. Fans can celebrate the legacy of STAR WARS, the action-and-adventure-packed space saga from a galaxy far, far away, with this premium 3.75-inch scale STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION DARTH REVAN figure inspired by the STAR WARS: KIGHTS OF THE OLD REPUBLIC video game."

"This figure features premium detail and design across product and packaging inspired by the original Kenner line, as well as the entertainment-inspired collector grade deco. Includes figure and 2 Lightsaber accessories. Available for pre-order 7/22 at 5 pm ET at Hasbro Pulse and other major retailers."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!