Sink Your Teeth into DST's New Marvel Comics Sabretooth PVC Statue

The world of Marvel Comics comes to life as Diamond Select Toys is back with another impressive PVC statue for Sabretooth

Article Summary Diamond Select Toys unveils a new PVC statue of Sabretooth from classic Marvel Comics adventures.

Sabretooth stands fierce in his 1990s costume, stalking prey atop a snowy base straight from the comics.

Connections to Wolverine, Weapon X, and Iron Fist make this a must-have for Marvel fans and collectors.

Statue is affordably priced at $59.99, available for pre-order online and at local comic book stores now.

Sabretooth, one of Marvel's most vicious villains, who first appeared in Iron Fist #14. Debuting in 1977, Victor Creed was created by Chris Claremont and John Byrne and was originally just a brutal mercenary. At first, he was just another dangerous foe with enhanced senses, a healing factor, and feral instincts. It was Iron Fist who would go toe-to-toe first, but he later evolved into becoming one of Wolverine's deadliest rivals. Over the years, Sabretooth's backstory has only been expanded, revealing connections to the Weapon X program and being intertwined with Logan's mysterious past.

The fury and brutality of Sabretooth have been tamed over the years, but recently, his Marvel Comics events have been bloody, showing he truly is a mutant to be feared. Diamond Select Toys is uncaging the beast as they debut their latest Marvel Comics statue with Sabretooth. This PVC statue shows off the deadly villain in the snow as he is wearing his classic suit from the 1990s. It is nice to see that Diamond Select Toys is continuing to create more classic comic book statues like that, and at an inexpensive price. This statue will pair perfectly with any Iron Fist, X-Men, and Wolverine statues, and pre-orders are already live online and at your local comic book store for $59.99.

Sabretooth (Marvel Comics) Gallery Diorama PVC Statue Revealed

"A Diamond Select Toys release! Wolverine beware! Sabretooth is coming for you, on an icy base in this 6.25-inch PVC statue! The latest Gallery Diorama depicts Sabretooth in his timeless 1990s costume, crouched as if tracking his prey. Made of high-quality PVC, this statue comes packaged in a full-color window box. Designed by Caesar, sculpted by Alterton!"

