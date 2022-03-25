Star Wars Kylo Ren Fights for Redemption with Sideshow Collectibles

Sideshow Collectibles debuts their next Star Wars statue as they capture the final battle of Kylo Ren. Coming in at 21" tall, the fallen Jedi Ben Solo takes on Rey on the wreckage of the Death Star in final hopes of stopping her. Kylo's designs come to us from the final installment of the Skywalker Saga with Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. The highly detailed statue captures the troubled Jedi with the waves of Key Bin crashing around him. Two head will be included allowing Star Wars fans to display him with or without his reforged helmet. Sideshow did include a fabric cape with Kylo that adds an extra depth and dynamic feel to the statue. Sideshow also has released a Rey companion piece that will pair nicely with this statue brings more life to your shelf. The Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Kylo Ren Statue is priced at $620, will release between March – June 2023, and pre-orders are live here.

"The dark side is in our nature. Surrender to it." Sideshow presents the Kylo Ren™ Premium Format™ Figure, rising to join your galaxy of Star Wars™ collectibles. Inspired by his character evolution in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker™, the Kylo Ren Premium Format Figure measures 21.85" tall and 18" wide as the Supreme Leader of the First Order stands with his iconic lightsaber in his hand, beckoning for Rey™ to join her power with his. He stands atop the Death Star ruins as waves from the oceans of Kef Bir™ crash around him and the winds tousle his jet-black hair, capturing a moment of tension before action and connection in confusion."

"The polystone Kylo Ren Premium Format Figure features a mixed media costume application with a tailored black fabric cloak giving this Star Wars statue an even more dramatic appearance. Wiring in the cape allows collectors to pose it dynamically, working with the visual storytelling to emphasize the wind and storms rolling across the ocean moon. Kylo Ren's black bodysuit is fully sculpted with quilted textures and realistic folds and movement to add depth to the display."

"The figure also includes two portraits — Kylo's unhelmeted portrait features an incredible likeness and a detailed scar running across his face, while the helmeted portrait features the striking red repair lines added when the helmet was pieced back together after a fit of rage. Pair Kylo Ren with the Rey™ Premium Format™ Figure by Sideshow to create a dyad in your Star Wars collection and celebrate the latest generation of the Skywalker™ legacy. Accept your destiny and join forces with the Kylo Ren Premium Format Figure today!"