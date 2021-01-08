Special Star Wars Character-Themed Lightsabers Arrive From Hasbro

New Star Wars collectibles are starting to hit stores that feature new character-themed lightsabers. Lightsaber collectibles are nothing new from Hasbro, but these are pretty unique. When we usually get character-themed collectibles, it is a simple replica of that hero or villain's weapon. We have seen many Darth Vader and Luke Skywalker lightsabers over the years, but this time Hasbro is changing it up. Lightsaber Squad is a kid-friendly saber that features actual character design as the handle giving fans and collectors some very interesting lightsabers. Two Jedi and two Sith lightsabers are being offered, with R2-D2 starting us off with his own blue saber. The iconic R2-D2 design will be capture in the hilt, giving fans a special white, blue, and silver lightsaber to wield. Up next, we have a green lightsaber feating X-Wing Pilot Luke Skywalker. In his X-Wing outfit, Luke is shown nicely detailed and will feature the green saber instead of the blue that more closely represent this character design.

The last two Star Wars Lightsaber Squad sabers wield dark power as Darth Vader and Stormtrooper designs arrive. Both of these character's armor is nicely sculpted and will be a fun addition to your growing Star Wars collection. These kid-friendly designs are pretty unique, and while they are odd, I am really digging both R2-D2 and Stormtrooper lightsabers. These iconic design for each fits so well, and it will be fun to show off and display. Each of the Lightsaber Squad sabers will be priced at $9.99 and can be found in-store now. Most online pre-orders and sales are gone, but collectors can find a bundle of all four online and are located here. What other Star Wars characters do you think need a lightsaber next?

A weapon with character! The Star Wars Lightsaber Squad mashes up the characters from the saga with an elegant weapon from a more civilized age. It's not how you saw it on your screens, but it's fun! Set includes 4 individually packaged lightsabers:

1x SW RP LIGHTSABER SQUAD R2D2

1x SW RP LIGHTSABERS SQUAD VADER

1x SW RP LIGHTSABER SQUAD LUKE

1x SW RP LIGHTSABER SQUAD TROOPER