Star Wars Luke Skywalker Trains with Grogu and Iron Studios

Lukę Skywalker has made a beautiful return to new Star Wars media in The Book of Boba Fett and The Mandalorian. The final of The Mandalorian Season 2 was breathtaking to witness a Luke that was almost forgotten. This legendary Jedi Master single handily brought down an army of Dark Troopers, and now he takes on his first student. Worlds collide as Grogu and Luke Skywalker train together during the first season of The Book of Boba Fett. Iron Studios now capture this iconic moment in statue form as they debut their latest Star Wars statue. This training session comes in at 7.9" tall and features The Child on the back as they continue to enhance his force powers. A beautifully crafted base features the planet of Ossus in all its glory, with lush greenery that only complements these two. Star Wars fans will not want to miss out on owning this force-sensitive statue, and the dynamic duo are found here. The Star Wars Luke Skywalker and Grogu statue are set for a Q3 2023 release.

Luke Skywalker and Grogu Train in the Ways of the Force

"Known by many simply as "The Child", the small Grogu, belonging to the same mysterious species as the legendary Jedi Master Yoda. He was rescued by The Mandalorian bounty hunter Din Djarin and became his protégé. Since Grogu is force-sensitive, Djarin left him being taken care of by jJedi Master Luke Skywalker with his new Jedi Order to train him in Ossus. A planet located in the outer ring where Skywalker was building a Jedi Academy."

"During their time together, Luke helped Grogu to remember parts of his training and past and taught him how to use the force by saying, "Don't try. Do." just like Yoda said to him in the past. From The Book of Boba Fett series, a spin-off of The Mandalorian series, this remarkable moment in the Star Wars Saga, can now immortalized by Iron Studios with this memorable statue."