Star Wars Micro Galaxy Squadron Battle of Hoth Arrives from Jazwares

The Jazwares Vault is open and new limited edition collectibles are inside including a new Star Wars Micro Galaxy Squadron set

The Empire has found the Hidden Rebel Base on Hoth and is pushing its forces forward to destroy the scum. Jazwares has just opened up the Jazwares Vault, featuring some exclusive collections across all of its brands. One of them is the popular Star Wars Micro Galaxy Squadron collection, and the massive Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back set has arrived. The Battle of Hoth Battle Pack is here and is packed with plenty of troops and vehicles to bring the war home.

This mighty $100 set includes an exclusive AT-AT Walker that opens up, as well as two Snowspeeders, one of which is exclusive to the pack, and two Speeder Bikes. Eight 1-inch micro figures are also included with two Snowtroopers, an AT-AT driver, and a Pilot for the Empire. The Rebellion comes with four Rebel pilots, one of whom is Luke Skywalker, who will gladly lasso up one of those walkers. This is an impressive Star Wars Micro Galaxy Squadron set from Jazwares and is available for purchase right now in the Jazwares Vault. There is a limit of 2, but a few of these bad boys would greatly help recreate the entire Battle of Hoth…

Star Wars Micro Galaxy Squadron Battle of Hoth Battle Pack

"Hold off the Empire with the STAR WARS™ Micro Galaxy Squadron Battle of Hoth Battle Pack. Featuring five vehicles and numerous accessories, this set depicts LUKE SKYWALKER'S daring defense of ECHO BASE from STAR WARS: THE EMPIRE STRIKES BACK. Lead the assault with Luke Skywalker's Snowspeeder and command an additional Snowspeeder with an exclusive colorway."

"Fly into battle against an exclusive Imperial AT-AT Walker that features unique snow deco, lights and sounds, multiple play zones, and more. Pack also includes two Speeder Bikes (Hoth) with display stands and eight 1-inch articulated micro figure accessories to pilot each vehicle."

