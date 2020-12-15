The Mandalorian Moff Gideon Gets His Own Star Wars Hot Toys Figure

Hot Toys has just unveiled their newest Star Wars 1/6th scale figure from The Mandalorian. The Empire lives as Moff Gideon is getting his own highly detailed, highly articulated, and beautifully crafted collectible. The Mandalorian villain will feature a newly developed head sculpt showing a high amount of likeness to Giancarlo Esposito. His Star Wars outfit is faithfully created featuring plastic armor pieces, a fabric outfit, and a wired fabric cape, allowing collectors to display him how they please. He will come with a small set and accessories, which includes three pairs of interchangeable hands, a pistol, and his mysteriously acquired Darksaber. The Darksaber also features a swappable effect allowing fans to display it in motion.

It is nice that Hot Toys is continuing to expand their Star Wars The Mandalorian 1/6 scale figure line. With a lot of the older Stormtroopers returning, fans will be able to beautifully add Moff Gideon into their Star Wars collection with ease. The Star Wars: The Mandalorian Moff Gideon 1/6th Scale figure from Hot Toys does not have a price or release date just yet. We can imagine that printers will go up later today, which fans will be able to find located here. Don't forget to check out some of the other figures coming soon from The Mandalorian Hot Toys figures that are coming soon, like the Tusken Raider, Remnant Stormtrooper, and two different versions of The Mandalorian himself.

"Star Wars: The Mandalorian – 1/6th scale Moff Gideon™ Collectible Figure. "You have something I want. You may think you have some idea of what you are in possession of, but you do not. In a few moments, it will be mine."

"You have something I want. You may think you have some idea of what you are in possession of, but you do not. In a few moments, it will be mine."