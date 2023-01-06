Star Wars Obi-Wan Kenobi Enters The Clone Wars with Hot Toys

The galaxy is at war, and the Jedi have entered the Battlefront to help take down the Separatist Army. Jedi Masters now take on the rank of Generals as they lead Clone Troopers of the Republic into battle. Obi-Wan Kenobi has arrived as the newest addition to Hot Toys' impressive 1/6 scale Star Wars: The Clone Wars line. The figure combines both live-action and animated elements with likenesses of Obi-Wan and his Clone Armor from the show. This figure is beautifully crafted with an LED lightsaber rolling eye function, fabric elements, and incredible detail that gives the legendary Jedi new life. This is a figure Star Wars fans have been waiting for and will be a necessary addition to any fans The Clone Wars collection. Pre-orders will be going live today right here, and he will most likely be released in 2024. Check out the Master Jedi in all of this Clone Wars glory below, and be sure to snag up that 1/6 scale Anakin Skywalker in the meantime.

Jedi Master and General Obi-Wan Kenobi Joins the Fight

"Star Wars: The Clone Wars™ – 1/6th scale Obi-Wan Kenobi™ Collectible Figure. A legendary Jedi Master™, Obi-Wan Kenobi was a noble man and gifted in the ways of the Force. He served as a general in the Republic Army during the Clone Wars, having many adventures with Anakin Skywalker™ and many other friends and companions. Celebrating the 20th anniversary of Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Hot Toys is excited to officially introduce the highly-anticipated 1/6th scale Obi-Wan Kenobi collectible figure!"

"The amazingly crafted collectible figure features a newly developed head sculpt with striking likeness and rolling eyeball function allowing positionable eye line, masterfully made Jedi outfit and armor parts, LED light-up lightsaber powered by USB, an interchangeable Clone Trooper helmet, an attachable cape, a hologram figure of Anakin Skywalker and holocaster, also a display stand! This is simply an incredible Obi-Wan collectible figure for any Star Wars fans!"

The 1/6th scale Obi-Wan Kenobi Collectible Figure specially features:

Authentic and detailed likeness of Obi-Wan Kenobi in Star Wars: The Clone Wars

Newly painted head sculpt with separate rolling eyeball function

Highly-accurate facial expression with detailed wrinkles, beard, and skin texture

Body with over 30 points of articulations

Approximately 30.5 cm tall

Six (6) pieces of interchangeable gloved hands including: One (1) pair of hands for holding lightsaber One (1) gesture left hand One (1) binoculars holding right hand One (1) relaxed left hand One (1) open left hand

Each piece of head sculpt is specially hand-painted

Costume:

One (1) brown colored cape

One (1) white colored chest guard

One (1) pair of white colored shoulder guards

One (1) beige colored tunic

One (1) black colored under-tunic

One (1) dark brown-colored leather-like belt

One (1) pair of white-colored boots

Weapons:

One (1) LED-lighted blue lightsaber (blue light, power operated)

One (1) blue lightsaber blade in motion (attachable to the hilt)

One (1) lightsaber hilt

Accessories:

One (1) Clone Trooper helmet

One (1) hologram figure of Anakin Skywalker

One (1) holocaster

One (1) pair of binoculars

Specially designed figure stand with Star Wars logo and character nameplate

**Light up function operated using USB power

***USB-C adaptor is included

****USB connecting cable is not included for collectible, USB-C cable is required