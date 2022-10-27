Star Wars Qui-Gon Jinn Lightsaber Replica Arrives at shopDisney

If you are a fan of the prequel Star Wars films, then you just have to be a fan of Jedi Master Qui-Gon Jinn. This legendary Jedi introduced us to a new era of Star Wars, and his death was significant for the saga. It has been incredible to see him return in recent Star Wars media with books like Star Wars Master & Apprentice, as well as some on-screen arrivals in Obi-Wan Kenobi and Tales of the Jedi. Disney is seemingly celebrating this iconic Jedi Master by releasing his lightsaber as the latest Disney Parks Legacy Lightsaber Collection drop. This saber is beautifully crafted, capturing its design right off the screen perfectly. Just like all Star Wars Legacy sabers from the Disney Parks, a collectors case is included. This release does not include a blade, but a Parks RGB blade can be equipped, allowing for light and sounds. Star Wars A Phantom Menace fans can buy the Qui-con Jinn Legacy Lightsaber for $169.99. Pre-orders are live with shopDisney right here, with the saber set to release in December 2022.

Jedi Master Qui-Gon Jinn Brings Peace to shopDisney

"The legacy of the great Jedi Master lives on with this Qui-Gon hilt inspired by Star Wars. For one who chooses lightness over dark no matter what battles lie ahead, this intricately detailed hilt puts the power of the Force in your hands. Designed to work with an RGB Blade, this legacy hilt comes in a collector's box."

Fully functional electronic hilt

Works with RGB blade, not included

Turns on only when connected to a blade

Comes in a collector's box

Inspired by the Star Wars saga

Ages 14+

Zinc / ABS / POM

Hilt: approx. 11" x 2 1/2" x 2"

Package: approx. 16 3/4" x 7 1/2 x 4"

Rechargeable battery, included

Micro-USB cable to use for charging, included

Battery not replaceable

Imported