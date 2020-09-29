Star Wars Rancor Prop Coming Soon from Regal Robot

The Rancor has been unleashed as Regal Robot announces their upcoming Star Wars Prop Replica. This collectible is not for the faint of heart either as it is extremely limited to only 83 Pieces and will be priced at $2999.99. The 83 is to honor the monster's appearance in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi which debuted in 1983. This statue is a perfect replica as it was faithfully recreated from the exact laser scan of the original prop puppet used in the Star Wars film. To make things even more incredible, the Rancor prop will come with a hand-numbered plaque that is signed by the creatures creator and puppet performer, Phil Tippett. This is a true honor for Regal Robot to have him and for us fans to be able to actually acquire one of these amazing pieces that celebrate Star Wars history.

The Rancor is a remarkable creature and one of the deadliest we have seen in the films. This iconic beast is ultimately killed by Luke Skywalker after his dealings with Jabba the Hutt and that seven captivated audiences. It is truly a wonder that Regal Robot is bringing the puppet to fans from a detailed laser scans of the 20" tall original prop. This is one collectible that fans will not want to miss out on and if you have the money, pre-orders are set to go live October 5th, 2020 and fans will find them here.

"Regal Robot is proud to unveil this FIRST LOOK at our incredible Rancor Prop Replica! This extremely limited edition of just 83 pieces was created with a highly detailed laser scan of the original prop puppet used in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi™. Our resin replica statue faithfully captures the classic creature from the film and this signature edition will include a hand-numbered plaque signed by legendary character creator and Rancor puppet performer, Phil Tippett!"

Limited Signature edition of just 83 pieces.

Hand-numbered plaque, hand signed by Phil Tippett

Resin replica, developed with a 3D scan and extensive, first-hand examination of the original prop puppet.

1:1 to the original prop puppet. Includes a museum style base for a total approximate height of 20.75″

Hand detailed and hand painted by our professional FX artists, making each a unique work of art.

Made in the U.S.A.

$2999.00

"When Star Wars: Return of the Jedi debuted and the Rancor first appeared in that cave below the throne room of Jabba the Hutt™, I was mesmerized! The classic, behind-the-scenes documentaries showcasing the work of Phil Tippett's creature shop during the production of that 1983 film were a big part of what led me to a life in the world of FX and movie monsters. I'm so excited to have Phil as a part of this run and signing plaques for the collectors bringing this unique replica home. Our goal is for our static resin replica to be the closest recreation of that original puppet possible, with laser-scanned details and layered hand paint like the prop, capturing the feel and style of classic movie effects work. After well over a year of development, we're all so proud debut this piece and I can't wait to see it in the collections of discerning prop and statue fans and Star Wars collectors!" – Tom Spina (Regal Robot founder)