Star Wars: Rebels Kanan Jarrus TVC Figure Coming Soon from Hasbro

Step into a galaxy far, far away with Hasbro once again as new Star Wars: The Vintage Collection figures are on the way

Article Summary Hasbro unveils TVC Kanan Jarrus figure inspired by Star Wars: Rebels.

Figure features early series look with blue lightsaber and blaster.

Pre-orders start today at 1 PM EST on sites including Hasbro Pulse.

Kanan Jarrus set to release in Summer 2024 with a $16.99 retail price.

Hasbro is getting Star Wars collectors ready for the successfully backed Ghost starship HasLab that arrives in Fall 2024. That mighty crowdfunding campaign not only includes a massive Ghost starship but also members of the crew from Star Wars: Rebels. This is the first time they have arrived in The Vintage Collection, and while they're getting exclusives for the HasLab, new Fan Channel releases are on the way. One of which is the Jedi Caleb Dune, aka Kanan Jarrus who is ready to bring a Spark of Hope to the Galaxy. This Fan Channel Kanan is completely different from his HasLab exclusive as that version captures the Jedi for the later season of the show after being blinded by Darth Maul.

This new version captures the Jedi's earlier appearances from Star Wars: Rebels and is packed with detail. Kanan will feature a new animated Rebels card back along with his signature blue lightsaber, hilt, and blaster accessories. This figure is an instant purchase for Ghost Crew backers, and he will be priced at $16.99. Pre-orders for The Vintage Collection Kanan Jarrus are set to go live today at 1 PM EST on Fan Channel sites like Hasbro Pulse. Collectors can be on the lookout for him dropping in Summer 2024, along with the new releases for Ezra and Zeb.

Become One with the Force with Star Wars: Rebels Kanan Jarrus

"STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION KANAN JARRUS – (HASBRO | Ages 4 years & up | Approx. Retail Price: $16.99 | Available: Summer 2024). Once known by the name Caleb Dume, Kanan Jarrus survived the Emperor's purge, going underground for years. Leading up to the Galactic Civil War, he was a leader among the Ghost crew. Fans can celebrate the legacy of STAR WARS, the action-and-adventure-packed space saga from a galaxy far, far away, with this premium 3.75-inch scale STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION KANAN JARRUS figure (VC #318) inspired by the character's appearance in the beloved animated series STAR WARS: REBELS."

"This figure features premium detail and design across product and packaging inspired by the original Kenner line, as well as the entertainment-inspired collector grade deco. Includes figure and 3 entertainment-inspired accessories including Kanan's Lightsaber. Available for pre-order 4/3 at 1pm ET at Hasbro Pulse, Amazon and other fan channel retailers."

