Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, star wars

Star Wars: Rebels TVC Chopper (Imperial Disguise) Figure Revealed

Return to the glorious events of Star Wars: Rebels with a brand new The Vintage Collection release as Chopper returns to Hasbro

Article Summary Discover Chopper's new Imperial disguise in the Star Wars: Rebels Vintage Collection figure release.

Chopper, the grumpy astromech, is back with a detailed design and collector-grade deco for fans to enjoy.

Secure your 3.75-inch Chopper figure now, available for pre-order at Hasbro Pulse for $16.99.

Chopper comes with multiple articulation points and an interchangeable antenna accessory.

We are still about a month away from the Star Wars: The Vintage Collection The Ghost HasLab getting into the hands of collectors. This ship is a love letter to Star Wars: Rebels, which missed a lot of collectibles during its time on the air. Now, Hasbro is starting to bring some of these characters to life with Thrawn, the Ghost Crew, and even live-action depictions, as seen in Ahsoka. Well, Hasbro has unveiled a new Chopper is on the way as they droid is going undercover in the Empire. C1-10P, nicknamed Chopper, is a grumpy yet very useful astromech droid from the hit animated series Star Wars: Rebels. He is often irritable and mischievous but plays a critical role as a member of the crew of the Ghost, led by Hera Syndulla.

Chopper was originally a Republic military droid, but after a crash, he was salvaged by Hera during the Clone Wars. Now, he is helping the Ghost Crew stop the Empire, and that means going undercover, and this figure captures that signature Imperial look. This would mark the third version of Chopper to arrive with hate, first debuting from Ahsoka, then the animated Hasbro Pulse release, and now an Imperial disguise. Pre-orders for TVC Chopper are already live at most online retailers, including Hasbro Pulse, for $16.99 with a May 2025 release.

Star Wars The Vintage Collection Chopper (Imperial Disguise)

"Celebrate the legacy of Star Wars with premium vehicles, playsets, and action figures from Star Wars The Vintage Collection. Based on Chopper (C1-10P) from Star Wars Rebels, this 3.75-inch-scale figure makes a great addition to any fan's collection. Inspired by the original line, these collectibles feature premium detail and design across product and packaging, as well as collector-grade deco that fans have come to know and love. May the Force be with you!"

STAR WARS REBELS™: This Chopper (Imperial Disguise) 3.75-inch-scale action figure (9.5 cm) is inspired by the beloved animated series — a great gift for collectors and fans ages 4 and up

PREMIUM DESIGN AND ARTICULATION: STAR WARS fans can display this 3.75 inch action figure — featuring detailed series-inspired deco and multiple points of articulation — in their collections

CHARACTER-INSPIRED ACCESSORY: This Chopper (Imperial Disguise) figure comes with an interchangeable antenna

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!