Star Wars: Republic Commando Scorch Gets a Reissue from Hasbro

New Star Wars reissues are here from Hasbro including some popular Gaming Greats releases like Clone Commando Scorch

Article Summary Hasbro reissues fan-favorite Clone Commando Scorch from Star Wars: Republic Commando in The Black Series.

Scorch stands out for his demolitions expertise and memorable appearances across Star Wars games and shows.

The new figure features accurate armor, a removable backpack, signature blaster, and windowless packaging.

Pre-order Scorch now for $27.99 from Hasbro Pulse, with an expected ship date in April 2026.

Scorch, officially designated RC-1262, is a Clone Commando who is part of Delta Squad from Star Wars: Republic Commando. He is known for his explosive skills and sarcastic personality while serving as the squad's demolitions expert, handling breaching, heavy ordnance, and sabotage. His nickname "Scorch" comes from an early training accident that left him "scorched", and the name stuck. His appearance in Republic Commando made him a fan-favorite Clone Trooper for years, and he even returned to canon with The Clone Wars and The Bad Batch shows.

Sadly, he was one of the few who fully embraced the rise of the Empire, ultimately leading to his fall after crossing paths with Clone Force 99. Hasbro is now bringing back Commando Scorch with their latest Star Wars reissue, and yes, the windowless packaging does return. Scorch's armor is nicely crafted, he features a removable backpack, and his signature gun. Pre-orders for the latest Star Wars: The Black Series reissue are already live on Hasbro Pulse for $27.99, and he is expected to return to battle in April 2026.

Star Wars The Black Series RC-1262 (Scorch)

"With exquisite features and decoration, this series embodies the quality and realism that devotees love. Star Wars The Black Series features iconic action figures, vehicles, and role-play items from the 40-plus-year legacy of the Star Wars Galaxy, encompassing comics, movies, and animated series. (Additional products each sold separately. Subject to availability.)"

RC-1262 (SCORCH): RC-1262, nicknamed Scorch, is an elite clone commando who serves under the Galactic Republic's clone army as a part the of the Delta Squad, a squad of Republic Commandos

GAMING GREATS REPUBLIC COMMANDO: This RC-1262 (Scorch) action figure is inspired by the hit Republic Commando video game – a great gift for Star Wars collectors and fans ages 4 and up

