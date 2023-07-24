Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: , ,

Star Wars: Retro Collection Return of the Jedi Multipack Revealed

Hasbro has unveiled some new Star Wars figures at San Diego Comic Con 2023 and pre-orders have arrived from across the galaxy 

Published
by
|
Comments

Hasbro is back with another celebratory Star Wars: Retro Collection set for the film's 40th anniversary. A new multipack set is on the way, and this one features some of the more oddball retro figures. These are the figures that always stood out in a collection, and Hasbro has done right by re-releasing them. The Return of the Jedi Retro Multipack will consist of Admiral Ackbar, the Ewok Wicket W. Warrick, Mon Mothma, the Emperor's Royal Guard, a Gamorrean Guard, and a true blast from the past with Yak Face. Each Star Wars: Return of the Jedi Retro Collection figure has its very own card back design and is faithfully recreated from its 80s Kenner action figure. A collectible set like this is a true seton nostalgia, and it is priced at $72.99 with an October 2023 release. Pre-orders are live right here, and be sure to stay tuned for more Star Wars pre-orders right from SDCC.

Star Wars: Retro Return of the Jedi Collectible Multipack

"STAR WARS: RETRO COLLECTION STAR WARS: RETURN OF THE JEDI MULTIPACK  – (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $72.99/Available: Fall 2023). Luke Skywalker leads a mission to rescue his friend Han Solo from the clutches of Jabba the Hutt, while the Emperor seeks to destroy the Rebellion once and for all with a second dreaded Death Star. Inspired by the original 1970s Kenner STAR WARS action figures, this STAR WARS: RETRO COLLECTION STAR WARS: RETURN OF THE JEDI MULTIPACK features premium design and five points of articulation across all figures."

"These 3.75-inch-scale figures are detailed to look like the Admiral Ackbar, Wicket W. Warrick, Mon Mothma, Emperor's Royal Guard, Gamorrean Guard and Yak Face characters as they appeared in STAR WARS: RETURN OF THE JEDI. These figures feature classic Kenner branding, as well as packaging treated with a weathered look. Imagine the excitement of the '70s when the STAR WARS original trilogy had just begun. Includes 6 figures and 7 accessories. Available for pre-order 7/22 at 5 pm ET at Hasbro Pulse and other major retailers."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!

Tyler RobertsAbout Tyler Roberts

He has been the Collectibles Editor since late 2019. Historian, Air Force Veteran, and dedicated collector of Mezco Toyz, Marvel Legends, and is obsessed with Star Wars.
twitter
Comments will load 20 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.