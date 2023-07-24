Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, sdcc, star wars

Star Wars: Retro Collection Return of the Jedi Multipack Revealed

Hasbro has unveiled some new Star Wars figures at San Diego Comic Con 2023 and pre-orders have arrived from across the galaxy

Hasbro is back with another celebratory Star Wars: Retro Collection set for the film's 40th anniversary. A new multipack set is on the way, and this one features some of the more oddball retro figures. These are the figures that always stood out in a collection, and Hasbro has done right by re-releasing them. The Return of the Jedi Retro Multipack will consist of Admiral Ackbar, the Ewok Wicket W. Warrick, Mon Mothma, the Emperor's Royal Guard, a Gamorrean Guard, and a true blast from the past with Yak Face. Each Star Wars: Return of the Jedi Retro Collection figure has its very own card back design and is faithfully recreated from its 80s Kenner action figure. A collectible set like this is a true seton nostalgia, and it is priced at $72.99 with an October 2023 release. Pre-orders are live right here, and be sure to stay tuned for more Star Wars pre-orders right from SDCC.

Star Wars: Retro Return of the Jedi Collectible Multipack

"STAR WARS: RETRO COLLECTION STAR WARS: RETURN OF THE JEDI MULTIPACK – (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $72.99/Available: Fall 2023). Luke Skywalker leads a mission to rescue his friend Han Solo from the clutches of Jabba the Hutt, while the Emperor seeks to destroy the Rebellion once and for all with a second dreaded Death Star. Inspired by the original 1970s Kenner STAR WARS action figures, this STAR WARS: RETRO COLLECTION STAR WARS: RETURN OF THE JEDI MULTIPACK features premium design and five points of articulation across all figures."

"These 3.75-inch-scale figures are detailed to look like the Admiral Ackbar, Wicket W. Warrick, Mon Mothma, Emperor's Royal Guard, Gamorrean Guard and Yak Face characters as they appeared in STAR WARS: RETURN OF THE JEDI. These figures feature classic Kenner branding, as well as packaging treated with a weathered look. Imagine the excitement of the '70s when the STAR WARS original trilogy had just begun. Includes 6 figures and 7 accessories. Available for pre-order 7/22 at 5 pm ET at Hasbro Pulse and other major retailers."

