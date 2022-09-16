Diamond Select Toys Debuts Odd Spider-Man Miles Morales Figure

Miles Morales is back as Diamond Select Toys revealed their next Marvel Select figure. This Spider-Man is ready for some new adventures, and it looks like Spider-Ham is joining in on the fun. However, this figure is seemingly unlike some of Diamond's other impressive figures, like their recently revealed Beta Ray Bill figure. Miles Morales is getting a seemingly cheap figure with awkward body scaling, old school twisting body, and a weird unmasked sculpt with a shocked face. This definitely is not a Marvel Legends figure, and Spider-Ham does not feature any articulation. Spidey's accessories are not bad with swappable hands, webs, zapping effect, and secondary head. I have zero complaints with the accessories, and these would be great for a Legends Miles figure, but with a sub-par figure, these just seem unnecessary. This is a figure that really needs to needs to be held in hand to see if it is worth Miles collectible, but so far, it looks like a highly packed discount figure. Miles and Spider-Ham are priced at $29.99 and can be purchased right now and here with shopDisney. Check out all of the official pictures below and decide for yourself.

"From the other side of the Spider-Verse, it's Miles Morales, a.k.a. Spider-Man, a.k.a. "Spy-D," as the newest entry in the Marvel Select action figure line. This poseable figure features eight interchangeable hands and two interchangeable heads. Plus, he comes with a Spider-Sense accessory, two weblines that connect, and a figurine of Spider-Ham!"

Special Collector's Edition Action Figure

First Miles Morales in the line

Detailed sculpting

Features 15 points of articulation

Includes 8 interchangeable hands

Includes interchangeable masked and unmasked heads

Attachable "Spider-Sense" accessory and 2 connectable weblines

Comes with Spider-Ham non-poseable figure

In scale to other Marvel Select action figures

Exclusive to shopDisney.com