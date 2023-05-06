Star Wars: Return of the Jedi Unmasked Vader Jumbo Figure Revealed Gentle Giant Ltd. celebrated May the 4th with some brand new reveals including some love for Darth Vader in Jumbo form

Gentle Giant Ltd. is back as they add a brand new figure to their popular and beloved 12" jumbo line. This series gives those classic and retro Kenner Star Wars figures a massive upgrade in at 12" tall. All of the detail and articulation you know and love is back and displayed in a mighty card back with a resealable case. The dark side of the force is strong with this one as Darth Vader makes a deadly return. This version comes from Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, which is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year. We have seen a Vader in the Jumbo line before, but this version also has a removable helmet! Look upon this figure's head sculpt with your own eyes, and Gentle Giant Ltd. gives new life to a classic design. Unmasked Jumbo Darth Vader is a Gentle Giant Ltd. exclusive and is priced at $80. He is set for a September 2023 release, and pre-orders are live right here. Be sure to check out some of the other limited Jumbo Star wars figures as well to build up your collection.

Darth Vader Goes Jumbo with New 12" Figure

"Star Wars Return of the Jedi Darth Vader (Removable Helmet) Jumbo 12" Figure – A Gentle Giant LTD release! To celebrate the 40th anniversary of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, Gentle Giant LTD is revisiting one of their most popular Jumbo figures to unmask it for the first time! The Jumbo Darth Vader with Removable Helmet is inspired by vintage Star Wars figures of the 1970s and 80s but at a massive 12-inch scale. With a detailed likeness of Anakin Skywalker and a retractable lightsaber, this figure comes packaged on a retro-style cardback in a resealable blister case."