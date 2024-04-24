Posted in: Collectibles, Dark Horse Direct | Tagged: Amazon Prime, dark horse, Fallout

The Brotherhood of Steel Arrives with New Fallout Dark Horse Statue

Step into the Wasteland with Dark Horse as they unveil a new set of PVC statues for the new live-action Fallout TV Series

Article Summary Dark Horse releases a 10" Brotherhood of Steel statue from the Fallout TV series.

New Maximus figure features swappable heads with T-60 Power Armor from the games.

Statue preorder now live for $69.99, with a Q4 2024 release coinciding with the series.

Exclusive collectible based on Fallout's post-apocalyptic world and characters.

Fallout has arrived, the series faithfully brings Bethesda's video game franchise to life in a remarkable way. Taking place after Fallout 4, the Amazon Prime series follows three different survivors of the Wasteland. Each brings a new and unique perspective to the apocalyptic landscape, like Maximus, a member of the Brotherhood of Steel. The Brotherhood has been an iconic and prominent faction inside the Fallout franchise, with the Power Armor being a powerful symbol for the game.

After being rescued as a child, Maximus wants nothing more than to become a Knight of the Brotherhood, donning his own armor and saving victims in the Wasteland. Dark Horse has helped capture the nobility and power of the Brotherhood of Steel and Maximum with an impressive new 10" tall statue. Knight Titus is no more; Knight Maximus rises and suits up in some T-60 Power Armor for this release that will also feature a swappable head. Fallout fans will be able to showcase a fully armored figure or show off an unmasked Maximus. The Wastelands awaits this release, and Dark Horse already has pre-orders live for $69.99 with a Q4 2024 release.

Dark Horse Debut New Fallout (TV Series) Maximus Statue

"Dark Horse, in partnership with Amazon MGM Studios, rolls back the Vault doors to reveal three new PVC figures from the acclaimed Fallout Series! Based on the hit video game series, Fallout is the story of haves and have-nots in a world in which there's almost nothing left to have. For 200 years following a nuclear apocalypse, many humans have been forced to go underground in "Vaults" to seek refuge, while the less fortunate were left to survive the harshness of the wasteland above."

"A member of the Brotherhood of Steel, Maximus grew up in a cruel and inhospitable post-apocalyptic America. He seeks power as a means to shield himself against the violence of the world and his own insecurity. Wearing his battle-worn Power Armor, the Maximus Figure stands at an imposing 10" and includes an alternate headpiece so that fans can display Maximus with the Power Armor Helmet on or off!"

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!