Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, star wars

Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith Anniversary Commander Cody Revealed

Step into a galaxy far, far with Hasbro as they have debuted a new set of Star Wars collectibles during New York Comic Con

Article Summary Celebrate 20 years of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith with Hasbro's new Commander Cody figure.

Commander Cody from The Black Series features a removable helmet and Darth Sidious hologram.

This exclusive figure is a Walmart Exclusive, and pre-orders are available for $24.99.

The collectible showcases nostalgic packaging, perfect for recreating iconic Star Wars scenes.

For the Republic! Hasbro has outdone itself once again as it prepares for the 20th anniversary of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith. Hasbro took to the stage at New York Comic Con 2024 with some impressive new releases for The Vintage Collection and The Black Series. One of which was an exclusive The Black Series figure for Clone Commander Cody. This marks the first anniversary figure to be showcased, the Revenge of the Sith, which will feature the packaging right from that line of figures. We have seen Commander Cody figures before, but this one will finally have a removable helmet, which was long overdue.

On top of that, he will come with a blaster as well as a Darth Sidious hologram to recreate the infamous Order 66 scene. The Star Wars team has been slacking lately, but they always knock it out of the park with their celebration releases, and this is no exception. The figure and packaging just take Star Wars collectors right back to 2005, and Commander Cody will be a Walmart Exclusive. Pre-orders are actually already live for $24.99, with the legendary Clone Wars Clone arriving in June 2025.

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES CLONE COMMANDER CODY

"Celebrate the 20th anniversary of STAR WARS: REVENGE OF THE SITH with figures from THE BLACK SERIES, featuring commemorative packaging! This 6-inch Clone Commander Cody figure comes with a total of 4 accessories so fans can imagine recreating iconic scenes from the film. Display STAR WARS fandom on your shelf with special blister-carded packaging, a tribute to the third film in the prequel series."

"STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES action figures let fans create galactic scenes with a faithfulness to STAR WARS comic books, movies, and series. Look for more THE BLACK SERIES action figures to recreate your favorite prequel scenes (each sold separately, subject to availability). Available for pre-order on October 18 at 7PM EST exclusively at Walmart Collector Con. "

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!