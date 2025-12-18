Posted in: Collectibles, Hot Toys | Tagged: hot toys, star wars

Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith MagnaGuard Revealed by Hot Toys

A new 1/6 scale Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith figure is on the way from Hot Toys as the MagnaGuard deploys into action

Hot Toys is returning to the Star Wars prequel trilogy once more as they unveil their latest 1/6 scale figure. The MagnaGuards are the elite droid bodyguards that primarily serve under the command of General Grievous during the Clone Wars. They first appeared in Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, confronting Anakin Skywalker and Obi-Wan Kenobi as they try to rescue the Chancellor. MagnaGuards are designed for combat and are equipped with electrostaffs that are capable of blocking lightsaber strikes.

Hot Toys is now bringing these deadly battle droids to life with a brand new 1/6 scale figure that stands 13" tall and has 30 points of articulation. The figure will include LED effects, allowing its chest and eyes to light up red, as well as a weathered deco. Other accessories will consist of an electrostaff with a removable effect, a removable fabric cloak, and a display base. Pre-orders for the Star Wars Episode III MagnaGuard are now live on Sideshow Collectibles for $285, with payment plans available. The figure is expected to be released in March 2027.

Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith – MagnaGuard 1/6th

"In the closing days of the Clone Wars, the MagnaGuards stood as the ultimate protectors of the Separatist leadership — implacable droids programmed to guard high-ranking commanders and to strike fear into any Jedi who dared approach. Equipped with electrostaffs capable of resisting lightsabers, these elite droids were feared for their ruthlessness and resilience. MagnaGuards could keep fighting even after losing limbs or heads, and many bore the scars of previous battles, proving their deadly persistence and gruesome combat history."

"Hot Toys is excited to introduce the 1/6th scale MagnaGuard™ Collectible Figure, bringing the droid combatant to life with striking accuracy. Standing at approximately 34 cm tall, the figure features a newly developed head with red LED light-up function, and its specialized mechanical body showcases weathering effects that enhance its authentic appearance."

