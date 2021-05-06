General Grevious Enters The War Thanks To Sideshow Collectibles

Sideshow Collectibles unleashed the full power of General Grevious with their latest sixth scale Star Wars figure. Standing 16" tall, this terrifying general is loaded up with excellent detail and accessories straight from Star Wars Episode III: Revenge of the Sith. Fans can capture him in both formal and battle display as he will receive a removable fabric cloak. This figure will make a fine addition to any fan's collections, and to make him even better, he will cover with four lightsabers and saber hilts. General Grievous can then be displayed with two or four arms with lightsabers extended or just the hilts in his hand. Other accessories in an Electro Staff and Blaster to showcase his battle with General Obi-Wan Kenobi.

The Sideshow Collectibles Star Wars Sixth Scale General Grevious figure is loaded with amazing detail, articulation, and plenty of accessories to keep fans busy. Grevious always had an amazing design, and Sideshow captured it perfectly with this figure. Fans can lock down this figure for $285 with him entering the battle between June – August 2021. Payment plans are offered, and fans can secure this deadly general here.

"Sideshow presents the General Grievous Sixth Scale Figure, ready to command your army of Star Wars™ collectibles. Engineered with meticulous attention to detail, the General Grievous Sixth Scale Figure is fully articulated to achieve dynamic and intimidating postures, recreating all of your favorite villainous moments from the Star Wars saga. From head to toe, the Confederacy's Supreme Commander measures 16" tall with a detailed cybernetic body with clawed feet and multi-jointed limbs. Grievous also includes a removable grey fabric cape with a red inner lining that features pockets for storing stolen lightsabers."

"The General Grievous Sixth Scale Figure includes a pair of fused arms and a pair of switch-out split arms for recreating his infamous battle stance. His articulated fingers allow for easy posing alongside the array of accessories in his armory, including a blaster, an electro staff, and his four lightsabers with removable hilts. The figure comes with a black stand base to help balance and support any number of action-packed poses you can devise for this celebrated Star Wars villain. From his intricate mechanical composition to the weathering and battle-damage on his exterior armor, General Grievous is an essential collectible for Star Wars fans of any generation. Bring the infamous Jedi killer home to your Star Wars collection with the General Grievous Sixth Scale Figure today."