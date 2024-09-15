Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, star wars

Star Wars: The Acolyte Jedi Master Indara Joins The Vintage Collection

Return to a galaxy far, far away with Hasbro once again as they unveil their next set of upcoming intergalactic Star Wars collectibles

Article Summary Hasbro unveils Jedi Master Indara figure from "Star Wars: The Acolyte" for The Vintage Collection.

Indara features a detailed design, soft goods Jedi Robe, and signature green lightsaber with hilt.

Highly collectible item with Kenner branding, offering premium detail and vintage packaging.

Available for pre-order at $16.99, with a release date set for March 2025, a must-have for fans.

Star Wars: The Acolyte is not set to return for a second season, but it is not like any of the other shows returned. Most of these shows tell one story, and then any sequel is usually renamed. So it would not be surprising to know that we will see more with this new High Republic era as well as the mysteries behind the Stranger and Osha in the future. While the series is not returning, Hasbro is still bringing this universe to life with some fun new Star Wars: The Vintage Collection figures. It looks like Jedi Master Indara is now back as she joins the 3.75" format with a brand new highly detailed figure. Featured in her Jedi Master outfit, Indara will come with a soft goods Jedi Robe as well as a signature green lightsaber with extended and hilt options. The Acolyte was a fun new series in a fun new era of Star Wars, so seeing new Jedi like Master Indara was a treat, even if she dies in the first episode. Collectors can now pre-order Indara for $16.99 with a March 2025 release date.

Star Wars: The Vintage Collection Jedi Master Indara

"Jedi Master Indara has exacting control of her Force abilities, exuding a sense of command and authority with just her presence. Based on Jedi Master Indara from the STAR WARS: THE ACOLYTE live-action series on Disney+, this 3.75-inch-scale figure comes with a Lightsaber™, unlit hilt, and comlink and makes a great addition to any fan's collection. Inspired by the original line, these collectibles feature premium detail and design across product and packaging, as well as collector-grade deco that fans have come to know and love."

"Calling back to the original 1970s and 1980s vintage toys, this figure features Kenner branding and package design with a unique VC number for collectability (VC #345). Celebrate the legacy of STAR WARS with premium vehicles, playsets, and action figures from STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION (each sold separately, subject to availability)."

