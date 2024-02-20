Posted in: Collectibles, Hot Toys | Tagged: hot toys, star wars, the bad batch

Star Wars: The Bad Batch Hot Toys – Wrecker Brings the Pain

A new season of The Bad Batch is on the way and Sideshow has given us a closer look at the 1/6 scale Wrecker figure from Hot Toys

Article Summary New 1/6 scale Wrecker figure from Hot Toys previewed by Sideshow.

The Bad Batch's final season to premiere tomorrow on Disney+.

Wrecker joins Hunter and Echo figures, with Crosshair and Tech upcoming.

Figure details include realistic scars and likeness to Temuera Morrison.

The final season of Star Wars: The Bad Batch arrives tomorrow, giving fans one last glorious story for members of Clone Force 99. Clone Force 99 was a specialized unit of clones from The Clone Wars that featured genetic differences from your standard Clone Troopers. This consisted of an array of unique features as well as appearances, making them a different yet one-of-a-kind elite squad during the war. The Bad Batch has consisted of Hunter, Crosshair, Tech, newcomer Echo, and the powerhouse known as Wrecker. Wrecker showcased a more massive build than his brothers with enhanced strength, making him a human tank against the Separatist army. Hot Toys has slowly been bringing Clone Force 99 to life, and thanks to our incredible friends at Sideshow Collectibles, we got a closer look at Wrecker!

This brute is ready to turn some clankers into scrap metal with this impressive 1/6 scale Hot Toys release that measures roughly 12.2" tall. His Clone Force 99 armor from the ending of The Clone Wars is nicely sculpted here with weathering details. This figure is quite hefty, and Hot Toys captured this nicely, especially when paired with other 1/6 Clones. His accessories are simple but effective with his Vibro-Blade, blaster, magnetic backpack, and swappable unmasked head. The detail on these unmasked The Bad Batch heads is always a treat, giving these soldiers a dash of realism. A lot of clone's detail was definitely captured here, with Wrecker's scars and a slight likeness to Temuera Morrison, which is well done.

The Bad Batch is a series that has taken The Clone Wars into a new era of Star Wars that we have not seen before. Diving deeper into the Rise of the Empire is a treat, and getting some incredible 1/6 scale figures like this from Hot Toys is amazing. This marks the third Clone Force 99 member to come to life, with Hunter and Echo already out now and on Sideshow Collectibles for purchase. Crosshair should arrive next, with Tech arriving not to long after. Be sure to also add The Clone Wars Anakin Skywalker and Captain Rex to your display to capture the 99's introduction from Season 7 of The Clone Wars. Be sure to catch the final season of The Bad Batch, which will be arriving tomorrow right on Disney+ with a three-episode premiere.

