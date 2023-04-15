Star Wars: The Clone Wars 1/6 Yoda – Size Matters Not with This One Sideshow Collectibles takes Star Wars fans right into the adventures of The Clone Wars with their impressive 1/6 scale figures

"Do or Do Not, There is No Try." This is an iconic quote that transcended generations as the legacy of Star Wars grew. The Original Star Wars Trilogy is a masterpiece, and it opened up a world we never knew about. Since then, that world has only gotten bigger with new characters, new worlds, and new stories. Even to this day, three new Star Wars films are on the way, and true fans could not be more excited. However, one of the best series that has been created has been some of the animated shows with Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Rebels. This series explored the events between Attack of the Clones and Revenge of the Sith, and it showcased plenty of iconic Jedi like Master Yoda.

Sideshow Collectibles has brought the animated stylings of The Clone Wars to life with their own line of 1/6 scale figures. We have covered previous Jedi like Master Obi-Wan Kenobi as well as Anakin Skywalker, but their latest release was Master Yoda. Thanks to our force-sensitive friends at Sideshow, we were able to get our hands on Master Yoda and size matters, but not with this one. Standing only 5.5" tall, this Jedi Master does not hold anything back with a screen-accurate sculpt, fabric outfit, and signature lightsaber accessory. His articulation is excellent even for a more petite body; he also comes with swappable hands and his cane, which helps capture more peaceful moments during this time of war.

The Clone Wars had a very unique design, and Sideshow has beautifully captured that style with these figures. Yoda is one of the biggest Jedi in all of the galaxy; he was in The High Republic era, a member of the Jedi Order in the prequels, and even trained Luke Skywalker in the Original Trilogy. This version of Yoda is a version that fans have fallen in love with and even helped introduce Star Wars fans to The Clone Wars with the episode that started it all, "Ambush." Sideshow has blown me away with this figure, and we need more figures like this in the future. Collectors can find all things Clone Wars right here with Sideshow as well as the page for Yoda right here.