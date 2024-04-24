Posted in: Collectibles, MAFEX | Tagged: mafex, star wars

Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back 4-LOM MAFEX Figure Revealed

Medicom is back with some brand new MAFEX figures including a returning droid from Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back

Article Summary Medicom unveils the new MAFEX No.240 4-LOM figure from The Empire Strikes Back.

This detailed collector's item comes with a DLT-19 Blaster accessory.

Standing 6.29 inches tall, the figure features multiple points of articulation.

Pre-orders for the 4-LOM figure are open now with a December 2024 release.

In Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back, one of the greatest scenes is the summoning of bounty hunters by Darth Vader to help track down the Millennium Falcon and capture Han Solo. This introduced fans to the vast tapestry of the Star Wars lore, with each bounty hunter making a big statement, even if it was for a few minutes. These bounty hunters consisted of some heavy hitters with IG-88, Dengar, Zuckuss, Bossk, Boba Fett, and 4-LOM. Although he plays a minor role in the film, 4-LOM's presence has a lasting effect, making him a popular and notable bounty hunter for years to come.

4-LOM is a protocol droid turned bounty hunter that features a distinct insect-like head. Medicom has captured this droid appearance perfectly as they debut their newest Star Wars MAFEX figure. Coming to life right from Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back, this deadly hunter is ready for a fight with his DLT-19 Blaster rifle. Tons of detail as put into 4-LOM, and hopefully, a MAFEX Zuckuss is on the way, as they make quite the pair. Pre-orders for the MAFEX No.240 4-LOM figure are already live for $124.99 with a December 2024 release.

Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back MAFEX No.240 4-LOM

"Sent to track down the Millennium Falcon and its roguish captain Han Solo, the ambitious robotic bounty hunter 4-LOM has arrived on the MAFEX scene! With details lifted straight from the legendary film, this figure features premium articulation and will be a perfect fit in any Star Wars collection. Get ready to score some bounties and order your figure today!"

Product Features

6.29 inches tall (16cm)

Made of plastic

Based on the Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back film

Part of the MAFEX series

Multiple points of articulation

Interchangeable parts and accessories

Box Contents

4-LOM figure

DLT-19 Blaster rifle

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!