Star Wars The Mandalorian Axe Woves Figure Coming Soon from Hot Toys

Hot Toys is not done with the Nite Owls just yet as they have revealed yet another Star Wars The Mandalorian 1/6 scale figure. This time Axe Woves is ready for action as he will now join Bo-Katan and Koska Reeves with a brand new figure. We saw Axe on the Imperial cruiser takeover that we saw Din Djarin help Bo-Katan with in Season 2. Woves features a nice blue, grey, and black Mandalorian armor set and will be weathered and highly detailed. He will not feature an unmasked head sculpt, and will come with swappable hands, jetpack with effect, pistol, and a display stand. This is a nice and unique figure that no one else has done as an action figure for so Hasbro better start making some notes. The Star Wars The Mandalorian Axe Woves 1/6 Scale Figure is priced at $235 and set to realize in June 2023. Pre-orders for this Nite Owl are already live and collectors will be Abel to find him here.

"As a member of Clan Kryze™ led by the legendary Mandalorian Bo-Katan™, Axe Woves™ fights alongside her and Koska Reeves™ in their quest to regain control of Mandalore™. During their mission on the planet of Trask™, they proved to be a formidable team fighting together with Din Djarin™ to seize the Imperial cruiser. Expanding the popular The Mandalorian™ collectible series, Hot Toys is pleased to present the 1/6th scale Axe Woves™ collectible figures inspired by the acclaimed Lucasfilm series!"

"The Axe Woves™ collectible figure features a detailed Mandalorian helmet and armor with weathering effects, skillfully tailored under-suit, a jetpack with booster fire effects, a blaster pistol, a themed display stand! Complete your Nite Owls™ team by adding the Axe Woves™ collectible figure in your collection!"

The 1/6th scale Axe Woves™ Collectible Figure specially features:

Authentic and detailed likeness of Axe Woves in Star Wars: The Mandalorian series

Newly crafted Axe Woves mandalorian helmet with articulated rangefinder

Specially applied distress effects on armor, weapons, and accessories

Approximately 30cm tall

Body with over 30 points of articulations

Six (6) pieces of interchangeable gloved hands including:

One (1) pair of fists

One (1) pair of relaxed hands

One (1) pair of hands for holding pistol

Costume:

One (1) Axe Woves's Mandalorian armor and vest with distressed effects

One (1) pair of blue gauntlets with weathering effects

One (1) brown colored long sleeves shirt

One (1) brown belt with pouches and pistol holsters

One (1) pair of blue knee guard with weathering effects

One (1) pair of brown colored pants with thigh guards

One (1) pair of black colored boot covers

One (1) pair of dark brown colored boots

Weapon:

One (1) blaster pistol

Accessories:

One (1) jetpack with distressed effects (equipped with magnetic function)

Two (2) booster fire effect accessories (attachable to jetpack)

Specially designed dynamic figure stand with character nameplate and backdrop