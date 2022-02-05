Star Wars: The Mandalorian Beskar Helmet Replica Comes to LEGO

It looks like LEGO is continuing to build up their replica helmet collection as we come to the Outer Rim with The Mandalorian. This popular new hero is back with a special 584 piece set that stands at 7 inches with it being displayed on a base. The Beskar version The Mandalorian's helmet comes to block form with a simplistic design that will be a nice new addition to any home or office. This Beskar Helmet Replica LEGO Kit is priced at $59.99, with it set to release on March 1, 2022, and pre-orders are live and located here. Be sure to check out some of the other upcoming Star Wars Replicas also coming soon with the Luke Skywalker Red Five helmet and the deadly Dark Trooper.

"Attention Star Wars: The Mandalorian fans: get into your creative zone and focus on building this collectible LEGO® Star Wars™ replica of The Mandalorian's helmet (75328). The metallic sheen of beskar armor is cleverly recreated with drum-lacquered elements, while bricks in different shades of gray allow you to highlight the authentic replica's contours. Add the brick-built display stand with nameplate to complete a striking centerpiece for your home or workplace. Step-by-step instructions are included to guide you through the immersive building experience. And when you are ready for another construction challenge, look out for other new-for-March-2022 LEGO Star Wars helmets to add to your collection."

Build and display – Relive your favorite Star Wars: The Mandalorian moments as you replicate iconic features of Mando's helmet and display it on the brick-built stand with nameplate

Capture the sheen of beskar armor – Drum-lacquered LEGO® elements and bricks in different shades of gray help you to recreate the metallic look of beskar armor and the contours of the helmet

Fun gift idea – Treat yourself or give this 584-piece set as a birthday present, holiday gift or special surprise to a Star Wars: The Mandalorian fan or LEGO® Star Wars™ collector

Compact and impactful – This brick-built The Mandalorian Helmet model measures over 7 in. (18 cm) high, 4 in. (11 cm) wide and 4.5 in. (12 cm) deep