New Star Wars The Bounty Collection Figures Revealed by Hasbro

Hasbro has unveiled new additions to their growing Star Wars: The Bounty Collection. This collection is filled with adorable mini-figures featuring the beloved The Mandalorian character, Grogu. Hasbro has announced series 3 of these miniature figures giving Star Wars collectors a nice new variety of fun and adorable poses featuring The Child. Six new figures have been revealed, with each being sold online as special as tow-packs, just like prevue waves. These six figures will include The Child doing a variety of poses like peeking from The Mandalorian helmet, holding a datapad, mediating, blue milk mustache, trying to eat eggs, and tentacle soup surprise. Each one of these designs captures specific moments that we have seen in The Mandalorian season one and two. These are all cute designs that will be a fun little treat for many Star Wars collectors this Spring.

There have been some amazing designs that Hasbro has released for their Star Wars: the Bounty Collection line. Many of these Series 3 figures capture some adorable moments from the second season of the Mandalorian, and I'm surprised we did not get The Child with macaroons in this wave. Each of these The Child mini-figures will be priced at $15.99 and released online only as two packs. They are scheduled to release in Spring 2021, and The Mandalorian fans will be able to find pre-orders today at 4 PM EST here. If you want more Star Wars: The Bounty Collection, then make sure you check out The Child Hideaway Hover-Pram Plush, also coming in Spring 2021.

"STAR WARS THE BOUNTY COLLECTION SERIES 3 Figure 2-Packs – (HASBRO/Age 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $15.99/Available: Spring 2021). Kids and collectors can add THE CHILD (GROGU), affectionately referred to by fans as "BABY YODA," to their STAR WARS collection with the STAR WARS THE BOUNTY COLLECTION SERIES 3 Figure 2-Packs. These collectible figure 2-packs are styled to be as cute as they can be, like the pop culture sensation from the live-action Disney+ series THE MANDALORIAN.

Kids and fans can collect 3 separate figure 2-packs featuring fun poses such as helmet peeking, datapad tablet, blue milk mustache, curious child, meditation, and tentacle soup surprise. Start a collection, swap with friends, give as gifts, or add to any existing STAR WARS collection with the STAR WARS THE BOUNTY COLLECTION SERIES 3 Figure 2-Packs. Each sold separately. Includes 2 figures per pack."