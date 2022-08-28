Dungeons & Dragons Tiamat Rises to Power with Incredible PCS Statue

Dungeons & Dragons is more popular than ever with big mainstream coverage like Critical Role, Stranger Things, and the new upcoming film. This realm has been around for decades, and its popularity has finally allowed companies to bring parts of it to life like never before. From iconic buildings, characters, and creatures, it is the perfect time to be a Dungeons & Dragons collector. Premium Collectible Studios might have just outdone all other D&D collectibles for the year as they announced their new impressive Tiamat Deluxe statue. Limited to only 400 and 250 pieces, this legendary five-headed dragon comes to life like never before, coming in at 28" high, 31" wide, and 37.5" deep. Two versions are offered, with the deluxe featuring colored light-up elements. The detail on Tiamat is second to none, and this will be one hell of an addition to any Dungeons & Dragons Dungeon Masters board. Tiamat is priced at $1,980 or $2,145, is set for a June 2023 release, and pre-orders can be found here.

"No longer imprisoned in the Nine Hells, Tiamat makes her triumphant ascent and claims the Well of Dragons as her lair." Sideshow and Premium Collectibles Studio present the Tiamat Deluxe Statue, an incredible Dungeons & Dragons collectible for only the bravest of adventurers! Use Tiamat in your next collection encounter with the statue stat block below:

HEIGHT POINTS: 28" WIDTH: 31" DEPTH: 37.5"

ALIGNMENT: Chaotic Evil

SKILLS: Intimidation +17, Dust Resistance +10, Attention-Getting +26

LAIR EFFECTS: Protective of her hoard, the Dragonqueen has taken residence in the Well of Dragons. Brimming with lava pools and craggy rock growths, her lair base measures 15" wide and 16" deep.

"ATTACKS: Tiamat can make multiple attacks when she takes her action, using her natural weapons. The great dragon possesses deadly clawed feet, a spiny tail, and a pair of massive red wings extended for maximum reach over her domain. Each wing is tipped with another claw and features scarring, veins, and scales that show the age and resilience of the draconic goddess."

"LEGENDARY ACTIONS: Tiamat's legendary actions are associated with her five chromatic dragon heads, fiercely sculpted to capture each unique color's strengths and abilities. Each features a snarling mouth full of fangs, detailed scales and horns, and piercing eyes ready to strike fear into the hearts of would-be heroes."