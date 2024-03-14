Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, star wars, Star Wars Jedi

Hasbro Unveils New Black Series Star Wars Jedi Inquisitor Three-Pack

Get ready for a new set of collectibles from a galaxy far, far away as Hasbro has unveiled a new Star Wars Inquisitor three pack set

Article Summary Hasbro reveals a Black Series Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Inquisitor 3-Pack.

New set includes a dark side Cal Kestis, Second Sister, and a Purge Trooper.

Collectibles feature exquisite details with multiple points of articulation.

Exclusively available for pre-order on Amazon, release slated for Spring 2024.

Hasbro is embracing the dark side as they unveil a new Star Wars: The Black Series 3-Pack Collector's Set. Coming to life from the hit video game series Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, the Inquisitors are rising once again. This special set features a brand new Cal Kestis as he embraces the dark side as an Inquisitor, which was featured in a Force Vision and a selection costume for the game. This set will also come with the Second Sister and a Purge Trooper to help him spread the Empire's Wrath across the galaxy. This is a fun 3-Pack set for Star Wars fans, and it does feature some reissues, but they are all worthy additions to help enhance this release. It has been quite some time since the Second Sister has been seen so it is surprising Hasbro did not give her an unmasked head sculpt for this set. Either way, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order fans will be able to find this Inquisitor Set for $74.99 with a Spring 2024 release date. Hasbro will be releasing this set as an Amazon Exclusive and pre-orders are arriving today around 1 PM EST.

The Black Series Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order 3-Pack

"(HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $74.99 / Available: Spring 2024). STAR WARS fans and collectors can imagine scenes from the STAR WARS galaxy with this premium 6-inch THE BLACK SERIES STAR WARS JEDI: FALLEN ORDER 3-pack, inspired by the characters' appearances in the FALLEN ORDER video game. Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order tells the story of Jedi Padawan Cal Kestis, one of the last Jedi, who must do whatever it takes to survive."

"The characters included in the pack include Cal Kestis (Inquisitor Vision), Second Sister Inquisitor and Purge Trooper. Fans and collectors can display these fully articulated figures featuring premium detail and multiple points of articulation in their collection. Includes 3 figures and 3 entertainment-inspired accessories including the Second Sister Inquisitor's Lightsaber, Cal Kestis' double-bladed Lightsaber and the Purge Trooper's electrohammer. Available for pre-order 3/14 at 1pm ET exclusively at Amazon."

