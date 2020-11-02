The Mandalorian in Beskar Armor Coming to Hasbro's Vintage Collection

The Mando Monday tradition continues as new collectibles are revealed for the new hit live-action Disney+ show, The Mandalorian. Every Monday until the second season end, we will be getting new reveals for upcoming products from apparel, books, digital content, posters, and even collectibles. Today, Hasbro revealed yet another figure from their Star Wars: The Vintage Collection with The Mandalorian in his Beskar Armor. Last week we did get another 3.75" Mando figure, but that included The Child, an unmasked Mandalorian, extra accessories, and was a Walmart exclusive. This time The Mandalorian is getting a solo release and will include his Amban Rifle and trusty pistol.

This Beskar Armor Mando will be a great figure for your Star Wars: The Vintage Collection Razor Crest. While hit might come with soft goods cape, it will be a great stand-in figure if you don't want to open the exclusive figure. Either way, this will be a fun figure to add to your Mandalorian collection as it shows off that new slick, shiny armor that will attract any Star Wars collector to it. The Beskar Armor Mandalorian will be priced at $12.99 and set to release in Spring 2021. Pre-orders are set to go live today at 4 PM EST and can be found on Hasbro Pulse here and other retailers like here. This is the way.

"STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION 3.75-INCH THE MANDALORIAN. (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $12.99/Available: Spring 2021). Fans and collectors can imagine scenes from the STAR WARS Galaxy with this STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION 3.75-INCH THE MANDALORIAN, featuring original Kenner branding and inspired by live-action THE MANDALORIAN series on Disney Plus. Highly poseable with realistic detail, this quality 3.75-inch figure can be displayed in action figure and vehicle collections. Includes figure and 4 accessories."