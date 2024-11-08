Posted in: Collectibles, Hot Toys, Sideshow Collectibles | Tagged: hot toys, Sideshow Collectibles, star wars, The Mandalorian

Star Wars: The Mandalorian Hot Toys – Take a Ride on the Blurrg Side

Sideshow is kicking off their very own Black Friday event, and to help, we are checking one of the discounted The Mandalorian goodies

The Star Wars galalxy has been in a slump lately since the debut of The Acolyte, which was a delightful series taking fans to The High Republic era. However, more stories are on the way with Skeleton Crew arriving in December and the Andor Season 2 after. These Disney+ series have helped to expand the Star Wars Universe in brand new ways that we would have never thought of. Everything changed after the debut of The Mandalorian, introducing us to the galaxy after the events of Return of the Jedi with Din Djarin and The Child. Since then and three season later, The Mandalorian is a important part of the Star Wars legacy with plenty of incredible collectibles arriving since its debut. Plenty are from Hot Toys with their exceptional 1/6 scale figures and thanks to Sideshow we have our hands on one of their more recent releases.

The Mandalorian iconic blend of Western and sci-fi genres helped it gain a devoted following, and it's especially known for introducing a new generation of Star Wars. Traveling to a new part of the galaxy, this series introduced lots of new creatures, characters and vehicles, among them the Blurrg. This creature is a large, two-legged reptilian beast that native to the planet Arvala-7, which Mando encounters in the series' early episodes. The Blurrgs were important to getting to his target, as well as world-building of the series showing off this new untamed galaxy. Hot Toys brought this adventurous duo to life with its new deluxe The Mandalorian and Blurrg figure set, which is a collector's dream. Mando is back in his early brown armor and features a fabric cape and his ver own Blurrg companion.

This set certainly gives a more western vibe to other The Mandalorian 1/6 scale figures out there, which is welcome surprise. Standing at nearly 15 inches tall, the Blurrg figure is as eye-catching as it is massive, showing its massive mouth and teeth, with its wide eyes in glorious detail. His arms and legs can slightly move, and he gets a Arvala-7 base, for more stability. As for Din, he is just as amazing as you would expect with weathered armor detail, as well as the perfect set of accessories with blaster, rifle, swappable shoulder plates, flamethrower attachment and a tracker. This is a massive display piece when you have Mando riding on the Blurrg, which is eye catch as it is impressive to add to any Star Wars collection.

There has been a lot of The Mandalorian figures out there, but this step takes collectors and fans back to the first episode of the legendary series. The western vibe is faithfully captured here with his fellow steed that nicely crafted and comes to life right off the screen. Hot Toys has done a great job with this release and the Blurrg is offered as a Deluxe set with Mando, or just snag up the Star Wars creature by itself. To make things even better, Sideshow Collectibles has kicked off their Black Friday Deals with both versions of the Blurrg and many more 1/6 scale figures getting a 30% discount with the code: BLACKFRIDAY30. Be sure to snag up one of these beauties for the holidays and see what else Sideshow is offered this holiday season. This is the Way.

