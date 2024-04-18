Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, star wars, The Mandalorian

Star Wars: The Mandalorian Privateer Arrives into Battle with Hasbro

Return to a galaxy far, far away as Hasbro has unveiled some brand new Star Wars Black Series figures from the Outer Rim

Article Summary Hasbro announces new Star Wars Black Series Mandalorian Privateer figure from Season 3.

Army-building collectors can recreate Mandalore battles with detailed, articulating figures.

Exclusive to Target, the Privateer figure comes with a jetpack and a holsterable pistol.

Available Summer 2024, fans can add this premium 6-inch Black Series figure for $24.99.

Get ready to build up that Mandalorian army and take Mandalore with full force, as Hasbro is back with another The Black Series release. Another blue-suited Mandalorian has arrived as the Privateer has landed from The Mandalorian Season 3. It is time to take back Mandaore or die trying with an army you can trust as the privateers follow the lead of the Nite Owls and Children of the Watch. This army-building figure is a simple Mandalorian release that will come with a removable jetpack and a pistol that can be holstered. His helmet can not be removed like Axe Wolves to Bo-Katan figures, but the slick blue armor is nicely detailed. Fans can see a lot of these Mandalorian figures so far, and nearly all of them feature a blue deco, even though we have seen a lot of different colored armored Mandos inside the Children of the Watch. The Star Wars Mandalorian Privateer will come in the new The Black Series packaging from Hasbro and is set to release in Summer 2024. Star Wars fans will only be able to find this Privateer exclusive at Target for $24.99, and pre-orders are already live online.

Build Your Mandalorian Army with Star Wars: The Black Series

"STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES MANDALORIAN PRIVATEER – (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $24.99 / Available: Summer 2024). STAR WARS fans and collectors can imagine scenes from the STAR WARS galaxy with this premium 6-inch THE BLACK SERIES MANDALORIAN PRIVATEER figure, inspired by the character's appearance in season 3 of THE MANDALORIAN."

"To take back Mandalore, Bo-Katan Kryze and Axe Woves led a combined force of Mandalorian warriors that included privateers, Nite Owls, and Children of the Watch. Fans and collectors can display this fully articulated figure featuring premium detail and multiple points of articulation in their collection. Includes figure and 2 entertainment-inspired accessories including a blaster and jetpack. Available this summer exclusively at Target."

