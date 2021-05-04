Star Wars The Mandalorian HasLab Razor Crest: Did You Miss Out?

May the 4th is here, and that means we celebrate the world of Star Wars once again. We, of course, started our day by watching The Bad Batch getting us all pumped for a day full of reveals. Hasbro has their big Star Wars live stream event today, and there is only one thing on our mind for it, the Star Wars: The Vintage Collection The Mandalorian HasLabs Razor Crest. Will fans finally get to see a new update for the legendary Star Wars scaled ship? We recently saw the packaging for the upcoming Marvel Legends HasLab Sentinel, and we hope for the same. Both are set for a Fall 2021 release date, and coming in at 30" long and 10.5" high, we expect big things.

For fans who were unaware, last year, Hasbro launched their second Star Wars HasLab crowdfunding campaign. This included the announcement that Din Djarin's ship, the Razor Crest, would be coming to 3.75" format. This marks the biggest flying ship that Hasbro has created, excluding Jabba's Barge Ship. Sadly before the campaign ended, Star Wars fans saw the fate of the Razor Crest with its demise by Moff Gideon's ship. Fan are curious if we will see a rebuilt Razor Crest in The Mandalorian Season 3, or will we see a new ship? Either way, fans got almost two full seasons of Razor Crest adventures giving them plenty to work with.

We are still expecting more Star Wars: The Vintage Collection figure to be released by Fall 2021 as well. We still have yet to see the entire Prison Break crew, as well as an action figure version of Bill Burr. All will be revealed soon enough, and Star Wars fans can check into all the excitement at 11 PM EST here. What do you hope to see during the live stream event, new figures, new cosplay items, or a simple The Mandalorian Razor Crest update? Be sure to check out the closed HasLabs campaign here to check up all on the fun.