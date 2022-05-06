Star Wars The Modal Nodes Arrive at Hasbro with The Black Series

It is time to party on Garth as Hasbro has announced The Modal Nodes are coming to Star Wars: The Black Series. The all-Bith band was introduced to Star Wars fans in A New Hope with their infamous Mod Eisley Cantina Theme. Hasbro has revealed that two members of the band are coming to the 6" action figure line with D'an and Nalan Cheel. Both aliens come with some rocking instruments like rocking frontman D'an and his Kloo Horn. Nalan Cheer, on the other hand, is getting a deluxe release with a nice set of swappable hands and a nice assortment of instruments for him to play.

The Modal Nodes are as iconic as any Jedi or Bounty Hunter out there, so it is fun that Hasbro is bringing them to The Black Series. I would not be surprised if we got a 4-pack with all four members for SDCC, as it would be a fun and easy exclusive. D'an is expected to release in January 2023, is priced at $24.99, and pre-orders for him are live here and at most online retailers. Nalan Cheel on the other hand, is set for an October 2022 release, priced at $38.99, and is only offered through Hasbro Pulse here. Stay tuned for other members of The Modal Nodes in the future, and the Star Wars Celebration is a week away, so be on the lookout for Celebration Exclusive reveals.

