Star Wars: The Phantom Menace is Back with New Hasbro Figures

Last night we saw new Star Wars figures announced from Hasbro that celebrates the 50th Anniversary of Lucasfilm. The reveals continue today as HasbroPulse held another live stream event packed with news and new products. Staying on the path of Lucasfilm's 50th Anniversary, they are taking fans back to 1999 with some Star Wars: The Phantom Menace figures. These new figures will be a part of their Black Series line and will feature original The Phantom Menace packaging. Four figures were reveals from Hasbro with Qui-Gon Jinn, Mace Windu, Jar Jar Binks, and a Battle Droid. Each figure will be 6" with some updated design from previous releases like a new Qui-Gon head sculpt. Hasbro did mention that was was a slight redesign for the packaging as they will not include the classic CommTech chips that the original figures had.

Star Wars; The Phantom Menace is one of my all-time favorite films as it opened us up to a bigger galaxy. Fans already have seen Darth Maul and Obi-Wan Kenobi figures as they were released in 2019 as Star Wars Celebration exclusives. These figures will fit perfectly in that set and will be a must-have Star Wars collectible for any fan. The Star Wars: The Black Series Lucas 50th Anniversary The Phantom Menace will all be Best Buy exclusives. They are set to reals win April 2021, and Jar Jar Bink gets a $29.99 price tag while the rest are priced at $24.99. Pre-orders for all of them are already ice, and fans can find them located here. Stay tuned for more Star Wars news from upcoming characters to new Vintage Collection figures.

"STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES LUCASFILM 50TH ANNIVERSARY 6-INCH QUI-GON JINN Figure – (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $24.99/Available: Spring 2021). Commemorate the first 50 years of LUCASFILM with figures inspired by the STAR WARS prequel trilogy, featuring STAR WARS: THE PHANTOM MENACE-themed packaging (Each sold separately. Subject to availability.). Recall intense moments from the STAR WARS Galaxy with this STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES LUCASFILM 50TH ANNIVERSARY 6-INCH QUI-GON JINN Figure with Lightsaber accessory, featuring premium deco across multiple points of articulation. STAR WARS fans and collectors can display this highly poseable, fully articulated figure, featuring quality deco, in their action figure and vehicle collection. Includes figure and accessory. Available for pre-order at Best Buy."

"STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES LUCASFILM 50TH ANNIVERSARY 6-INCH MACE WINDU Figure – (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $24.99/Available: Spring 2021). Recall intense moments from the STAR WARS Galaxy with this STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES LUCASFILM 50TH ANNIVERSARY 6-INCH MACE WINDU Figure with Lightsaber accessory, featuring premium deco across multiple points of articulation."

"STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES LUCASFILM 50TH ANNIVERSARY 6-INCH JAR JAR BINKS Figure – (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $29.99/Available: Spring 2021). Recall intense moments from the STAR WARS Galaxy with this STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES LUCASFILM 50TH ANNIVERSARY 6-INCH JAR JAR BINKS Figure with accessory, featuring premium deco across multiple points of articulation."

"STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES LUCASFILM 50TH ANNIVERSARY 6-INCH BATTLE DROID Figure – (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $24.99/Available: Spring 2021). Recall intense moments from the STAR WARS Galaxy with this STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES LUCASFILM 50TH ANNIVERSARY 6-INCH BATTLE DROID Figure with blaster accessory, featuring premium deco across multiple points of articulation."