Star Wars: The Phantom Menace Retro Collection Multipack Revealed

Return to a galaxy far, far away with Hasbro as they unveil some new Star Wars collectibles including a The Phantom Menace Retro Multipack

Hasbro is back with more figures for their growing Star Wars Retro Collection, and this time with The Phantom Menace. That is right, the hit prequel film is back and getting a retro makeover with a Hasbro Pulse Exclusive six-figure multipack. The set will include Obi-Wan Kenobi, Qui-Gon Jinn, Queen Amidala, Jar Jar Pink, Darth Maul, and a Battle Droid. It is interesting to see these 1999 characters with a throwback to the early era of Star Wars collectibles from 1977. Phantom Menace toys were already more detailed than those Retro figures, but I would have loved to see those 90s figures get a rerelease. However, the Retro Collection has a special flair to them, bringing a classic era of Star Wars nostalgia to modern times with reimagined sculpts, weapons, and packaging. Collectors will only be able to find the Star Wars: The Phantom Menace Retro Collection Multipack at Hasbro Pulse. Pre-order arrives today (12/13) for $59.99 with a Spring 2024 release.

"STAR WARS: RETRO COLLECTION THE PHANTOM MENACE MULTIPACK – (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $59.99/Available: Spring 2024). Jedis Qui-Gon Jinn and Obi-Wan Kenobi discover Anakin Skywalker, a young child unusually strong with the Force, while dealing with a massive invasion on Naboo and the re-emergence of the force of darkness known as the Sith. Inspired by the original 1970s Kenner action figures, this STAR WARS: RETRO COLLECTION THE PHANTOM MENACE MULTIPACK features premium design and five points of articulation across all figures."

"These 3.75-inch-scale figures are detailed to look like the Obi-Wan Kenobi, Qui-Gon Jinn, Queen Amidala, Darth Maul, Jar Jar Binks and battle droid characters as they appeared in THE PHANTOM MENACE. These figures feature classic Kenner branding, as well as packaging treated with a weathered look. Imagine the excitement of the '70s when the STAR WARS original trilogy had just begun. Includes 6 figures and 5 accessories."

