Star Wars Throne Room Duel & A-Wing LEGO Smart Play Arrives

LEGO has revealed the next level of bricks as they debut their new SmartBrick sets, which all bring life to your sets starting with Star Wars

The Smart Brick has arrived from LEGO, the latest piece of brick-tech that will bring future sets to life. Similar to their Super Mario Bros. LEGO Mario minifigure, the Smart Brick will register Smart Minifigures and Smart Tags included in upcoming sets. The first franchise to get this new SMART Play effect is Star Wars, including the new Throne Room Duel & A-Wing set. With the inclusion of the SMart Brick, this set will come to life like never before by adding lights and sounds to one of the most iconic scenes from the original Star Wars trilogy.

Master Builders will be able to recreate the final confrontation in the Death Star throne room between Luke Skywalker and Darth Vader, with Emperor Palpatine watching from his seat. The set includes 962 pieces, with two LEGO SMART Bricks, several SMART Minifigures (Luke, Vader, Palpatine), and SMART Tags that can trigger lightsaber sounds, atmospheric effects, ship engine noises, and even music from a galaxy far, far away. These sets will not be cheap, and they will currently be the only way to obtain LEGO's new Smart Brick. Pre-orders are set to arrive on January 9, 2026, on the LEGO Store with a March 2026 release.

LEGO Star Wars SMART Play: Throne Room Duel & A-Wing

"Fans will be able to re-enact and re-imagine one of the most memorable moments from the original Star Wars trilogy, the final lightsaber duel between Luke Skywalker and Darth Vader at the end of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi™. The 962-piece set comes with three SMART Minifigures featuring the characters Darth Vader, Emperor Palpatine and Luke Skywalker (Jedi). Additionally, the set comes with a brick-built A-Wing Fighter and Pilot Minifigure, two Royal Guard Minifigures, and a SMART Tag-enabled cannon turret to defend the Emperor's Throne Room. The LEGO SMART Play™ All-in-One sets from LEGO Star Wars will be available for pre-order from January 9th and available to purchase from the 1st March from www.LEGO.com, LEGO Stores and select retailers in launch markets."

