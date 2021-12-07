Star Wars: Visions The Twins Figures Coming Soon from S.H. Figuarts

Star Wars: Visions was a true work of art that gave fans some very interesting tales within a galaxy far, far away. The series consists of nine short films that featured seven unique styles from different Japanese animation studios. Each Visions tale told their own original stories built inside the Star Wars universe. Some of these stories stood out more than others, and it looks like we are finally starting to get some collectibles based on this awesome series. Tamashii Nation is kicking everything off with two S.H Figures coming out of the action packed anime short The Twins. Originally Sith Lords, this brother, and sister have their sibling bond challenged by the ways of the force in incredible fashion.

Karre and Am come to life with Tamashii Nations, and their popular S.H. Figuarts line with their designs captured beautifully with each figure. We are only shown one image per sibling, but it does look like they will have fabric elects, their own lightsaber, and capture the Star Wars Visions art beautifully. Both figures are priced at $84.99, and pre-orders are already live and can be found located right here. I hope this means we can start seeing more Star Wars: Vision collectibles as I would love to see some love for The Ninth Jedi, The Village Bride, and Lop and Ochō. Stay tuned for more Visions reveals and more collectibles coming soon from Bring Home the Bounty, which can be found right here.

"High quality action figure S.H.Figuarts will release Am from STAR WARS: VISIONS. S.H.Figuarts is a brand with amazing sculpture and posable from wide range articulation. Includes many accessory parts that gives more play value. Collect also S.H.Figuarts Am to complete the series! Exclusive only at Target (in USA)!! Find more information for S.H.Figuarts at TAMASHII NATIONS.com"