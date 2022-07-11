Static Shock Coming Soon to McFarlane Toys with New 52 Inspired Figure

Static Shock is one of those characters in DC Comics that has never really been in the spotlight. This is too bad as the Static Shock animated series is easily one of my favorite animated series to release in the 2000s. However, the character has still been around, and the rumor is that he is finally making his way to the big-screen in a future DCEU project. McFarlane Toys is given the electric hero some time in the spotlight as they debut the first look at their newest DC Multiverse figure. Static Shock will feature his design from the New 52 series. McFarlane has unveiled one page so far of the upcoming figure which can be viewed below:

"What's that? Another reveal! Static Shock from The New 52 is COMING SOON!"

Static Shock is faithfully recreated from the New 52 comics with dreadlocks, cloak, blue and yellow super suit, and signature googles. It does look like some lightning effects will be included, and I hope McFarlane Toys includes his board. This figure is not bad, and it is nice that we are getting some new and popular DC Comics characters to enter the DC Multiverse. There are plenty of cooler versions of Static out there too, and I would love to see them in action figure form. This is one of those unique moments where I will easily be picking up this figure, and I hope the articulation works well with this one. Pre-orders for Static are not live just yet, but fans can find all current DC Multiverse figures here. Stay tuned for more new reveals from McFarlane Toys, like the new Future State: Worlds of War Superman. Hopefully, we can get an animated Static in the future, giving us one of the most iconic versions of the electric hero, that will easily fly off the shelves.