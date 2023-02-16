Heath Ledger's Joker Returns as McFarlane Toys Newest Figure Arrives The Joker is ready to put Gotham in its place and McFarlane Toys has a front row seat with their new The Dark Knight Trilogy figure

The chaos of The Dark Knight is coming to life as McFarlane Toys reveals their latest DC Multiverse figure. The Joker is back and ready to put Gotham in its place right from The Dark Knight Trilogy. McFarlane Toys is bringing the legendary Batman Trilogy to life with the hero and villains from the franchise. This new set of DC Multiverse figures will be a Bane Build-A-FIgure wave, and Heath Ledger's Joker has joined the wave. The Clown Prince of Crime is nicely sculpted and will come with a stack of money accessories. The colors and detail on this version of the Joker are very well done, and he will be a must-own collectible for any fans of The Dark Knight. McFarlane has these figures priced at $24.99 each, are all set for an April 2023 release, and pre-orders are starting to go live right here and will be up shortly at most online retailers.

You Wanna Know How I Got These Scars." – Joker

"No name strikes terror into the hearts of Gotham's citizens quite like the Joker™. In a city overrun with larger-than-life criminals, the always-laughing villain stands alone. A complete psychopath with no moral compass whatsoever the Joker, whose real name and identity remain completely unknown, is characterized by his chalk-white skin, green hair and a permanent rictus grin stretched across his face. But there isn't a single thing funny about this particular clown, who only finds humor in the suffering of others."

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based off The Dark Knight Trilogy

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

The figure includes 1 of 4 pieces that when combined with the rest of The Dark Knight Trilogy Build-a line will assemble Bane

The Joker comes with a stack of cash, Bane build-a figure hands, head and base

Included collectible art card with character art on the front, and character biography on the back

Collect all McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse Figures