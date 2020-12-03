My Hero Academia Katsuki Bakugo Gets New Explosive Revoltech Figure

Kaiyodo is releasing a brand new Amazing Yamaguchi Revoltech My Hero Academia figure. Things are about to get explosive this time as Katsuki Bakugo turns up the heat with this figure release. Standing roughly 6 inches tall, this highly articulated and detailed figure will really pack a punch in any of My Hero Academia fan's collection. Bakugo will include 4 different face types with 14 different eye parts allowing collectors to display him in a wide variety of looks. The My Hero Academia character will also include 3 different pairs of hands, additional weapon parts, fire effects, and even manga styled text effects. My Hero Academia fans will be able to create a massive amount of display options with their Katsuki Bakugo and will easily be a highlight piece for many fans.

Katsuki Bakugo will now join Izuka Midoriya and All Might with the My Hero Academia Amazing Yamaguchi Revoltech figures. Each figure is beautifully sculpted, and fans will have a blast playing and displaying him. The My Hero Academia Amazing Yamaguchi Revoltech No.022 Katsuki Bakugo figure from Kiayodo will be priced at $94.99. He is expected to make his explosive appearance in May 2021, and pre-orders are already live and can be located here. Don't forget to check out some of the other amazing Revoltech figures like Cable, Carnage, Wonder Woman, and so much more.

"From the popular My Hero Academia anime, Katsuki Bakugo joins the Amazing Yamaguchi action figure series! Standing around 6 inches tall, this articulated figure includes interchangeable effects to show off his powers, interchangeable facial expressions with different eye parts, and alternate hands for unique poses."

Product Features

6.01 inches (15.5cm)

Made of ABS and POM

Part of the Amazing Yamaguchi line

Based on the My Hero Academia series

Includes interchangeable facial expressions, eye parts, power effects, and alternate hands

Box Contents

Katsuki Bakugo figure

4 Faceplates

14 Eye parts

3 Pairs of hands

7 Fire effects

Weapon parts