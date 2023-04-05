Stay on Target with LEGO and Their New Star Wars Ultimate X-Wing Set

A new Star Wars Ultimate Collector Series from LEGO has arrived, putting master builders back into the cockpit of the X-Wing 

The iconic Star Wars X-Wing Starfighter is soaring on with a brand new LEGO Ultimate Collectors Series set. Coming in at 1,949 pieces, collectors can enter the cockpit of this iconic ship as seen in the original Star Wars Trilogy. The X-Wing will come in at 21" long, making it the longest X-Wing model that LEGO has released to date. LEGO mini-figure versions of R2-D2 and Luke Skywalker will be included, with room for both inside the built set. From a dial to adjust the X-Wings flight to an updated Luke mini-figure, and so much more, this is one Ultimate Collectors Set fans will not want to miss. Collectors can bring home this starfighter home for $239.99, it is set as a Star Wars May the 4th release right here. 

Enter the Cockpit of the X-Wing with LEGO Star Wars

"Recall exciting scenes from the Star Wars™ trilogy and Star Wars: The Mandalorian as you build this stunningly detailed Ultimate Collector Series version of an X-Wing Starfighter (75355). Channel the focus of a Jedi to recreate authentic details using LEGO® bricks, including the opening cockpit, space behind the cockpit for the R2-D2 LEGO droid figure, and wings that can be adjusted from flight mode into attack mode at the turn of a switch."

"The X-wing measures over 21.5 in. (55 cm) long and comes with a buildable display stand featuring a plaque showing X-wing technical data and space for the new-for-May-2023 Luke Skywalker LEGO minifigure with his lightsaber. This collectible LEGO Star Wars set for adults makes a spectacular gift for yourself, another Star Wars fan or any advanced LEGO builder."

  • Use your creative Force – Build and display a LEGO® Star Wars™ Ultimate Collector Series version of an X-Wing Starfighter (75355) from the classic Star Wars trilogy and Star Wars: The Mandalorian
  • 2 iconic Star Wars™ characters – Includes a Luke Skywalker LEGO® minifigure with a lightsaber and an outfit designed specifically for this set, plus an R2-D2 LEGO droid figure
  • Authentic details – Turn the dial on top of the X-wing to adjust the wings for flight and attack modes. The set also features a space for R2-D2 behind the cockpit
  • Designed for display – Display the X-wing on the stand, which features a plaque showing X-wing technical data and has space for the Luke Skywalker LEGO® minifigure
  • Gift idea – Treat yourself or give this 1,949-piece set as a birthday present or holiday gift to another Star Wars™ fan, experienced LEGO® builder or collector of LEGO Star Wars UCS sets
  • A complex, immersive build – This buildable LEGO® Star Wars™ X-wing display model measures over 10.5 in. (27 cm) high, 21.5 in. (55 cm) long and 17.5 in. (44 cm) wide

