Step into The Unknown with Hot Toys New Disney Frozen Cosbi's

It is time to embrace the winter as Hot Toys has revealed their latest Cosbi Collection with the hit animated film Frozen

It is time to step into the unknown with yet another beloved Disney film with Hot Toys lattes Cosbi collection. Coming to life from the world of Frozen, Anna and Elsa are back and ready to bring their sisterly love to your home. This new set of Cosbi figures will include nine figures from Frozen and Frozen II, Protector of the Forest dress, and the Snow Queen riding on her water horse Nokk. For Anna, Disney fans will get her and Olaf in a boat, Queen Anna, and her Autumn dress. Kristoff and Olaf are also featured in this set, with Olaf also getting a flocked variant as they Mystery Cosbi. Hot Toys Cosbi lien are always adorable to see, and they really do need a wider release; with Funko dropping the ball, a new mystery mini market is ripe for the taking. All things Hot Toys can be found right here in the meantime.

Disney's Frozen Cosbi Collection from Hot Toys

"Step into the world of Frozen, join us in celebrating 10 years of Snowy Magic! Hot Toys is thrilled to drop the Frozen Cosbi Collection, featuring your favorite characters from Arendelle! Relive the moment with Elsa, Anna, Olaf and Kristoff! Anna is on a frozen boat with Olaf, but be careful, it's a bumpy ride ahead! Crossing the Dark Sea, Elsa conquers water and tames Nokk. On the other hand, Olaf and Snowgie are having fun with the snow, join them for some fun this Winter! In a combination of bold and elegant, the travel dress embraces Elsa with a shiny blue tone, and the floaty cape on Elsa gives off an enchanting aura."

"Queen Anna with a crown atop her head, showing her dedication of putting people of Arendelle in first priority. Tagging along with green and gold dress, Anna's flowing gown wraps around her with charm. Anna also puts on her beige autumn dress, singing along while the autumn breeze softly brushes through her face. Meanwhile, Kristoff plays with his lute and ready to perform his best songs! Elsa is more than just the Snow Queen but also a protector of the Enchanted Forest! In a pearl-white dress, Elsa unties her braids and spreads her arms wide, letting the magic dance around her. Lastly, the fluffy Olaf and Snowgie with flocked fur appearance will be a mystery cosbi!"

"Each random package box includes an approximately 9 cm tall Cosbi collectible of your favorite characters and a special collection card, comes sealed in a foil bag and blind boxed to preserve the rarity and collectability of the series. Pick up the Frozen Cosbi Collection today and dive into the Unknown! Don't let it go!"

