Strange Adventures Arrives at McFarlane Toys with DC Comics Deadman

McFarlane Toys is helping DC Comics fans build up their Justice League Dark collection once again. Releasing as part of the popular DC Multiverse line, Boston Brand is joining the line as the newest release. Deadman is ready to help the Bat of Gotham, assist Constantine in the dark, and bring new life to your growing DC Comics collection. Deadman will feature a DC Comics DC Rebirth inspired design, and he will come with a nice set of attachable smoke effects. Everything about this figure is fantastic, and it is nice o see McFarlane Toys step outside of Gotham once in and awhile. Whether you need another member for your Justice League Dark line-up or just love Deadman, then this figure is for you. He will be a Target exclusive, he is priced at $19.99, and while a release date is unknown, pre-orders are already live and located here. Be sure to snag up some of the other supernatural DC Multiverse figures with Swamp Thing, Man Bat, and John Constantine.

Build Your Justice League Dark Team with McFarlane Toys

"Circus acrobat Boston Brand, traumatized by the anger and abuse he experienced as a child, was murdered and then given a new chance at life. As Deadman, he can inhabit the bodies of the living and is always driven to atone for the selfish way he lived his life by bringing hope to the hopeless."

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based off the DC Multiverse

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

Deadman is featured in his suit from the DC Rebirth comic

Deadman includes spirit and smoke effects

Includes collectible art card with figure photography on the front, and character biography on the back

