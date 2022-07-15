Stranger Things Lucas Sinclair (Season 1) Figure Debuts with threezero

Stranger Things fever is here once again as the explosive Season 4 finale rocked our TVs this July. Our favorite characters hit the screen sonic again, taking on a new adventure into the Upside Down and preparing for a world-breaking Season 5. Threezero has been slowly releasing 1/6th scale figures of the kids, with the Demogorgon leading the charge. Since then, we have only seen Dustin's release with an impressive amount of detail and accessories. A new member of the group has arrived with Lucas Sinclair in all his Season 1 glory. Coming in at 9.3 inches tall, Lucas is loaded with detail showcasing high likeness to the actor and Season 1 accessories. Featuring 28 points of articulation, the Hawkins hero comes with binoculars, a slingshot, walkie talkie, and much more. If you want to assemble the Stranger Things crew, then look no further. Pre-orders are live right here for $168.00, and he is set to release in Q4 2022.

"Lucas lives in Hawkins, Indiana with his best friends Mike, Dustin, Will, Eleven and Max. He is realistic and logical, always keeping the group focused in the face of danger. Always prepared with his slingshot & binoculars, Lucas is an indispensable team member in the fight against the dangers of the Upside Down. The Stranger Things – 1/6 Lucas Sinclair collectible figure stands approximately 9.3 inches (~23.6 cm) tall and features a fully-articulated original body with approximately 28 points of articulation and fabric clothing."

"The highly-detailed figure includes one head sculpt with an authentic likeness to the character's appearance in the hit Netflix series Stranger Things. Accessories include a utility belt, backpack, slingshot, one pair of binoculars, a walkie-talkie, flashlight, compass, wristwatch, and five pairs of interchangeable hands."

The Lucas Sinclair Sixth Scale Figure features:

Approximately 9.3″(23.6cm) tall

Fully-articulated original body

Approximately 28 points of articulation

Realistic likeness to talent

Clothing:

One (1) t-shirt

One (1) corduroy jacket

One (1) headband

One (1) pair of trousers

One (1) pair of sneakers

Accessories:

One (1) utility belt

One (1) backpack

One (1) slingshot

One (1) pair of binoculars

One (1) walkie-talkie

One (1) flashlight

One (1) compass

One (1) wristwatch

Five (5) pairs of interchangeable hands

One (1) pair relaxed

One (1) pair of fists

Three (3) pairs for holding accessories