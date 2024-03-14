Posted in: Collectibles, threezerostore | Tagged: netflix, stranger things, Threezero

Stranger Things (Season 1) Sheriff Jim Hopper Arrives at threezero

Expand your Stranger Things 1/6 scale collection with threezero as they debut their latest figure with Sheriff Jim Hopper

Article Summary Threezero introduces a 1/6 scale Sheriff Jim Hopper figure from Stranger Things Season 1.

Crafted with meticulous detail, the figure captures David Harbour's likeness as Hopper.

Includes accessories like a gun, hat, and walkie-talkie to recreate iconic scenes.

Available for pre-order at $179.99, with a scheduled Q4 2024 release.

The Upside Down awaits as threezero is back with a brand new 1/6 scale figure for their growing collection of figures from the hit Netflix series Stranger Things. Sheriff Jim Hopper is on the scene as the grizzled and determined police chief of Hawkins, Indiana, is ready for action. Hopper was thrust upon the world of the supernatural after the young boy Will Byers goes missing. Throughout the first season, Hopper leads the investigation into Will's disappearance, uncovering dark secrets of the Upside Down, the mysterious Eleven, and government conspiracies.

Fans can now bring home a piece of Hawkins with the newest 1/6 scale figure from threezero, meticulously crafted to capture the likeness of David Harbour. Depicted in his police uniform for the first season of Stranger Things, Hopper is packed with detail and comes with a variety of accessories. This includes a gun, newspaper, removable hat, walkie-talkie, flashlight, knife, compass, photo, and more. Jim Hopper will now join the rest of the Stranger Things cast at threezero along with the impressive 1/6 scale Demogorgon. Fans can snag up this Police Chief for $179.99 with pre-orders already going live on the threezero Store with a Q4 2024 release.

Stranger Things 1/6 Jim Hopper (Season 1)

Jim Hopper is the chief of police in the small town of Hawkins, Indiana, from the popular Netflix series Stranger Things. He is a tough cop with a fierce personality. The Stranger Things – 1/6 Jim Hopper collectible figure stands approximately 12.5" (31.8cm) tall features a fully-articulated 1/6 original body with approximately 35 points of articulation. This collectible figure showcases precisely sculpted details and weathering effects, effectively capturing the powerful and tough presence of Jim Hopper. The highly-detailed figure includes one head sculpt with a likeness to the character's appearance, seven interchangeable hands and various accessories for different poses."

Accessories:

One pair of sunglasses

One name pin

One Chief badge

One ballpoint pen

One pistol with holster

One walkie talkie

One flashlight

One rebound Knife

One watch with compass

One bracelet

One newspaper

One photo

Four sets of interchangeable hands One pair off fists One pair of relaxed hands One pair of flashlight-holding hands One right firearm hand



Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!