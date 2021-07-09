Street Fighter V Menat Receives Player 1 & 2 Statues from PCS

PCS Collectibles is back and ready to kick some dirt in your eye with it's newest set of Street Fighter statues. This time, Street Fighter V DLC character Menat returns as she prepares for summer with her swimsuit costume. Standing 18" tall, Menat is faithfully recreated straight from the popular fighting game with high attention to detail. She is wielding a beach ball instead of her trusty crystal ball this time as she is displayed on a sandcastle pyramid base. As usual, PCS Collectibles is also releasing an alternate Player 2 color statue as well giving fans a fun alternate statue. Both Street Fighter Menat statues will have the ability to come with an exclusive art print showing off this lovely lady in action.

I love how PCS adds that extra flavor and dynamic of the Player 1 and 2 colors making each carry their own style and color from the other. Whether you're a Meant main, looking for a Street Fighter trophy, or need a new lovely lady for your gaming collection then this is the statue for you. This highly detailed and beautifully sculpted statue captures the beauty and elegance of this fighter making it a fun collectible for any gamer out there. Both PCS Collectibles statues are priced at $600 and set to release between June and August 2022. The Menat Player 1 statue can be found for pre-order right here and the Player 2 statue can be located right here.

"I shall present your prophecy! Cloudy with a chance of Soul Storm!" Sideshow and Premium Collectibles Studio present the Menat: Season Pass 1:4 Scale Statue, revealing the true potential of your Street Fighter collectibles. From the desert sands to Kanzuki Beach, Menat keeps it cool in her summertime swimsuit costume. The Menat: Season Pass Statue measures 18" tall and 12.5" wide as the fortune-telling fighter takes a break from looking at the future to focus on the playful present. Menat has traded her signature crystal ball for a beach ball, leaping off a pyramid-themed base to serve up a round of seaside fun."

"The Menat Statue is fully sculpted, faithfully recreating her in-game model from Street Fighter V in collectible format. Her cream-colored swimsuit features a gold collar with a red scarab beetle accent, while gold bracelets, a toe ring, and a snake-themed ankle bracelet add additional shine to her costume. Menat also wears a detailed headdress, carefully sculpted to look like a real beaded circlet over her purple cropped hairstyle. From head to manicured toes, this mighty mystic brings all the grace and agility of her virtual counterpart to life in three dimensions."

"The Exclusive Editions of the Menat: Season Pass Statues include a matching 11×17" collectible art print by artist Edwin Huang. Limited to an edition of only 300 pieces (Player 1) and only 200 pieces (Player 2), this is a must-have for Menat players and Street Fighter fans alike!"