Vegeta Goes Super Sayian with Prime 1 Studios Dragon Ball Z Statue

MegaHouse and Prime 1 Studio are going Super Saiyan with a new collaboration statue. Vegeta is upping his power level wit this 1/4th scale statue. He comes in at 25" tall and is placed on a base with power effects with shattered ground. Vegeta will get three different head sculpts and three swappable right hands. The whole entire statue will exceed 9000 as it has LED functionality with light-up power effects and parts of the base. Prime 1 Studio does have a deluxe statue as well that gives Dragon Ball Z fans with three more heads and if you act now fans can get extra hands for both versions.

Dragon Ball Z fans are very dedicated and this statue checks all those boxes. Those statue does come with a big price tag though as the Super Saiyan Vegeta Standard is priced at $1,100 and the Deluxe comes in at $1,350. He is expected to release between November 2021 and March 2022 so fans will have plenty of time to save. Pre-orders for both versions are already live and you will be able to find them here.

"Prime 1 Studio is proud to present another collaboration with MegaHouse to bring you the long-awaited prince of the Saiyan Race, 1/4 Scale MPMDBZ-02DX Super Saiyan Vegeta Deluxe Version from Dragon Ball Z!!! Vegeta is from Planet Vegeta, home of the elite warriors of the proud Saiyan race. He is the true eternal rival of Son Goku and only lives to become stronger and defeat his enemies. Regardless of whatever allies he may make on the way, Vegeta is a proud warrior that stays true to himself. Through the spirit of seeking power, dedicated training, and true determination, Vegeta is a Super Saiyan!"

"MegaHouse has collaborated with Prime 1 Studio's exquisite 3D modeling to bring to life one of the most iconic moments in DBZ history. We have captured Vegeta as he is charging his Big Bank Attack! Complete with LED illumination and swappable Lightning and stone effects around the statue, this one-of-a-kind masterpiece will pop out in any collection. The deluxe version will feature 3 alternate Vegeta portraits so you can enjoy Vegeta showing his pride! Pair with the MPMDBZ-DX Super Saiyan Goku Deluxe Version to have the ultimate Saiyan display! A must have for DBZ fans everywhere!"

Specifications:

LED Illumination effect on Base and Big Bang Attack

One (1) Dragon Ball Z designed theme base

One (1) Set of Special Effect Parts for Display around Base

Four (4) Alternate Portraits (Base Form, Straight Face, Smile, Smirk)

Three (3) Swappable right hand gestures (Big Bang Attack, Activation Hand, Open Hand)

Two (2) Swappable effect parts (Lightning Effect, Stone Parts)

One (1) Swappable Exclusive Bonus pair of hands [Limited Time Offer]

Product Size Approx. H:64.7cm W:45.1cm D:39.6cm （ without Big-bang Attack), H:64.7cm W:45.1cm D:48.7cm （ with Big-bang Attack)