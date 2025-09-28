Posted in: Collectibles, Super7 | Tagged: Super7, Universal Monsters

Super7 Brings the Horrors of Universal Monsters to ReAction+ Figures

The monsters that go bump in the night are back as Super7 unveils their new Universal Monsters ReAction+ figures

Article Summary Super7 launches new Universal Monsters ReAction+ figures in retro 3.75-inch O-ring style.

Iconic characters include Creature from the Black Lagoon, Dracula, and The Wolf Man.

Each figure features enhanced articulation and character-specific accessories for added detail.

Vintage-inspired blister card packaging showcases classic Universal Monsters artwork and lore.

Super7 is stepping into the darkness as they debut their brand new Universal Monsters ReAction+ figure. This release brings three iconic Universal Monsters to life in the retro‑style action figure line with the Creature from the Black Lagoon, Dracula, and The Wolf Man. Each figure is made in a 3.75‑inch scale with enhanced articulation and brings back that iconic 80s O‑ring construction. The O-ring design became popular in action figures during the 1980s, especially after its introduction in the G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero.

This release turns back the clock with these impressive retro-inspired figures that will feature swivel head & arms, elbow and knee hinges, and disk joint shoulders. Dracula comes packaged with a candelabra accessory, and The Wolf Man comes with a character‑specific walking cane. Each of the figures is individually blister‑carded with vintage‑style artwork inspired by classic movie posters. Super7 debuted this new Universal Monsters ReAction+ set during their Boodega 2025 event, and they are already up for purchase at $20 each or the whole set for $60 right from Super7.

Universal Monsters ReAction+ – The Creature , Dracula & The Wolf Man

"Creature feature marathon? We double (triple) dare you! Lure Super7's latest Universal Monsters ReAction+ Figures to your lair. The Creature from the Black Lagoon, the Wolf Man, and Dracula are ready to stalk your shelves as O-ring design action figures with intricate paint and sculpt details. Dracula and The Wolf Man come with an accessory specific to their character, and they're inspired by classic Universal Studios films."

"Blister card packaging includes original artwork influenced by movie poster designs, and each card back tells the legend or story behind the creatures who've been haunting the imaginations of horror fans since days of yore. If you lurk too long, you might miss out, so hurry to make these figures the scary best part of your collection."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!