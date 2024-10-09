Posted in: Collectibles, Super7 | Tagged: conan the barbarian, Super7

Super7 Unveils Exclusive Bloody Pit Fighter Conan the Barbarian Figure

Conan the Barbarian is back as he gets a new BBTS 25th Anniversary Exclusive ULTIMATES! Pit Fighter figure from Super7

Article Summary Celebrate BBTS's 25th anniversary with a new Conan the Barbarian figure from Super7's ULTIMATES! line.

Inspired by the legendary film, this 7" figure features Arnold Schwarzenegger's iconic Conan likeness.

Includes two head sculpts and bloody accessories like the Atlantean sword and bladed gauntlets.

Pre-order the exclusive figure now on BigBadToyStore for a May 2025 release at $54.99.

Big Bad Toy Story is still celebrating their 25th anniversary and with a nice selection of limited edition action figure exclusives. A new exclusive has arrived from Super7 as Conan the Barbarian is back and is showing he is the body champion with a new release. Releasing as part of their ULTIMATES! line, Conan is entering the pits once again to rise on top of the Blood-Soaked Pit Fighter we all know and love. This bloody new release stands at 7" tall and features the likeness of Arnold Schwarzenegger from the legendary 1982 film. The figure is loaded with some body details as well as accessories, including two head sculpts and then a variety of bloody weapons like fists, his Atlantean sword, hand blade, and bladed gauntlets. This figure captures the pure fury of Conan the Barbarian and is a worthy exclusive for Super7 to share with Big Bad Toy Store for their anniversary. Collectors can enter the pits with Conan in May 2025 for $54.99, and pre-orders are already live on BBTS.

Conan the Barbarian (Pit Fighter Conan – Bloody) BBTS Exclusive

"Anyone brave or unfortunate enough to face Conan in the gladiator fighting pits were quick to be dispatched to whatever realm lies in the afterlife! The new 7" scale, highly articulated Conan the Barbarian ULTIMATES! figure of Blood-Soaked Pit Fighter Conan is inspired by the movie of the same name and depicts the epic warrior post battle, covered in copious amounts of bloody-paint detail."

"Featuring intricate sculpt and premium paint detailing, this figure also comes with an interchangeable head and an assortment of accessories including a bloody Atlantean Sword, a pair of bloody bladed gauntlets, and a pair of bloody hand blades. Make your collection that much more epic by adding the Pit Fighter Conan ULTIMATES! figure – available exclusively at BigBadToyStore!"

